While we're still trying to wrap our heads around the new OnePlus Concept One smartphone that was unveiled at CES 2020, OnePlus has sent out fresh media invitations for a new event next week. The event, titled 'OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology Communication Meeting', is expected to be all about the company's display technology that may drive its next-generation smartphones. We've already seen a large number of rumours and speculations surrounding the company's next flagship smartphones. OnePlus is rumoured to introduce three new models of its next flagship smartphone in 2020.

According to a report by GizmoChina, OnePlus is holding a press event on 13 January in Shenzhen, China. The invitation itself doesn't reveal much, except for the obvious. It will be strictly about the smartphone display technology the company has been working on and is expected to ship in its next flagship devices, the OnePlus 8 series phones.

Recent reports had suggested that the OnePlus 8 series phones may feature a 120Hz display, an upgrade from the existing 90Hz displays present on the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T series. However, the next-generation display may only ship with the high-end version of the new flagship series, expected to be called the OnePlus 8 Pro.

At CES 2020 this week, OnePlus unveiled its Concept One smartphone. The biggest highlight of the smartphone is its electrochromic glass at the rear that can hide rear cameras when viewed from certain angles.

OnePlus won't be the only company to ship phones with 120Hz displays this year. Samsung is rumoured to launch its Galaxy S11 series phones with a 120Hz display next month. Xiaomi's Redmi K30 is also expected to come with a 120Hz display this year. Apple is also reportedly working on its next-generation iPhone models with 120Hz displays.