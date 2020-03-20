Technology News
loading

OnePlus 7T With Marble Finish, OnePlus 6 in Denim Blue Designs Showcased by Company

The new OnePlus phones showcased by Pete Lau won't be put for sale.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 20 March 2020 19:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7T With Marble Finish, OnePlus 6 in Denim Blue Designs Showcased by Company

Photo Credit: Twitter / @PeteLau

OnePlus smartphones' photos were shared on Twitter by Pete Lau

Highlights
  • OnePlus CEO showcased six OnePlus smartphones
  • They are all concept designs and not up for sale
  • Previously OnePlus showcased OnePlus Concept One prototype

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau on Thursday shared new designs of previous generation-OnePlus smartphones, indicating potential designs for the company's future handsets. We can expect to see some of these new designs on the rumoured OnePlus 8-series that is slated to launch in April. However, it is also likely that the latest designs shared by Lau will never be produced in large scale for the consumers. Previously, OnePlus showcased OnePlus Concept One smartphone that was never put on sale.

The photos of the unreleased OnePlus units were shared on Twitter by Lau with the caption, "We do more testing with colours, materials, and finishing (“CMF”) than you could imagine, because that's what decides the overall feel of a phone. We've got more to share soon, but until then, what's your favourite out of these past devices?"

From the photos, we can notice a total of six OnePlus smartphones stacked together which include two units of OnePlus 7T, three units OnePlus 6 and a OnePlus 5T.

Starting with the OnePlus 7T, there's regular Glacier Blue colour variant along with a White Marble finish variant. For the OnePlus 6 units, we can notice one glossy white-and-cyan gradient unit, one matte white finish variant, and a Denim Blue colour option. The OnePlus 5T that was showcased in the photo is the old Star Wars edition that was launched in India in December 2017.

As previously mentioned, this is not the first time the company is experimenting with the designs of the smartphones as earlier noticed with OnePlus Concept One. To recall, OnePlus Concept One was showcased with electrochromic glass panel, which turned transparent or opaque to further reveal or hide the rear cameras. The concept smartphone also showcased leather panel at the back.

Earlier it was reported that the rumoured OnePlus 8 smartphones will come in a new green colour option. More will be known once the company, officially announce the launch date.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software customisations
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • No wireless charging or weatherproofing
Read detailed OnePlus 6 review
Display 6.28-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Resolution 1080x2280 pixels
OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent overall performance
  • All the features of OxygenOS 10 and security of Android 10
  • Good battery life with extremely quick charging
  • Premium looks and construction quality
  • Great display and good speakers
  • Bad
  • Some bugs and inconsistencies with the camera app
  • Low-light photos and videos could be better
  • No water or dust resistance
Read detailed OnePlus 7T review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, bright and clear screen
  • Great battery life
  • Useful software features
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Photo quality in daylight could be better
  • No weatherproofing or wireless charging
  • Android 8.0 update will take months
Read detailed OnePlus 5T review
Display 6.01-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 7.1.1
Resolution 1080x2160 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, Pete Lau
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 Series Tipped to Get One UI 2.1 Next Month

Related Stories

OnePlus 7T With Marble Finish, OnePlus 6 in Denim Blue Designs Showcased by Company
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5310 Launched, a Revamped Version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic
  2. Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 Launched by HMD Global
  3. Realme Narzo 10, 10A Phone to Launch on March 26, Specifications Teased
  4. Amazon Prime Video Introduces Profiles Like Netflix — Finally
  5. Centre Launches Helpdesk on WhatsApp to Provide Virus Information
  6. BSNL Promotes Work from Home Culture by Offering Free Broadband Plan
  7. Jio Revises 4G Vouchers With Double High-Speed Data Access
  8. Blaupunkt BTW Pro True Wireless Earphones Review
  9. Oppo Enco M31 Wireless Neckband Earphones Announced
  10. Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix Series ‘She’ Needs More of Vijay Varma
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 7T With Marble Finish, OnePlus 6 in Denim Blue Designs Showcased by Company
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 Series Tipped to Get One UI 2.1 Next Month
  3. Snapchat Rolls Out 'Here For You' Tool to Help Users Manage Coronavirus Anxiety
  4. Uber Cites Signs of Rebound From Virus Slump, Says Has Enough Cash to Ride Out Crisis
  5. Cyber Attackers Are Targeting Netizens with 'Special Coronavirus Discounts': Check Point
  6. MyGov Corona Helpdesk Launched on WhatsApp to Provide Coronavirus Information
  7. 12.9-Inch iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display to Still Launch in Q4 2020: Report
  8. Pwn2Own Hacking Contest Ends, Hackers Exploit Vulnerabilities in Windows, macOS, Ubuntu, Adobe, Safari, More
  9. Huawei P40, P40 Pro Official-Looking Renders Leak, Show Cameras, Design, and Colours
  10. 5G iPhone Models Reportedly on Schedule Despite Coronavirus Disruptions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.