OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: What’s New and Different

OnePlus 7T features a triple rear camera setup whereas the OnePlus 7 comes with dual rear cameras.

By | Updated: 26 September 2019 20:54 IST
OnePlus 7T is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T price in India starts at Rs. 37,999
  • OnePlus 7 price in India starts at Rs. 32,999
  • Both OnePlus phones feature an in-display fingerprint sensor

OnePlus 7T has been launched, alongside the OnePlus TV in India. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, sports a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main sensor, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It packs a modest 3,800mAh battery, weighs about 190 grams, and supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging. The OnePlus 7T improves up on its predecessor with a better processor, better camera, slightly better battery, and a bigger display.

We pit the newly launched OnePlus 7T with the OnePlus 7 to see how different is the new phone from its predecessor.

OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7 price in India

OnePlus 7T is priced in India at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The smartphone will be made available in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue colour options. It will go on sale via Amazon India and Oneplus.in starting September 28.

In comparison, the OnePlus 7 price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The 8GB + 256GB variant of the phone has been priced at Rs. 37,999. It is selling the 6GB RAM version in Mirror Grey and Mirror Blue options, whereas the 8GB RAM version is offered in Mirror Grey and Red colour variants. The phone is available for purchase on Amazon.in and OnePlus online store.

OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7 specifications

Speaking of the similarities, the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 both run on OxygenOS-based Android 10 (OnePlus 7 recently got a software update). Both phones have an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture, a USB Type-C port, dual-SIM connectivity, no storage expansion support, and connectivity options like Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, and NFC. The two phones also support Face Unlock, and sport a waterdrop-style notch.

Coming to the differences, the OnePlus 7T sports a 6.55-inch (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. In contrast, the OnePlus 7 comes with a smaller 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Optic AMOLED display and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The OnePlus 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor, while the OnePlus 7T is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Both the phones pack up to 8GB RAM and offer up to 256GB of storage.

Coming to the optics, the OnePlus 7T sees a big upgrade and sports a triple rear camera setup. There is a 48-megapixel main Sony IMX586 camera with f/1.6 aperture, and 12-megapixel telephoto lens with a f/2.2 aperture, and a third 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. The three cameras at the back are supported by a dual LED flash. The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, features a dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The OnePlus 7T cameras are placed horizontally at the back, inside a circular module ring, whereas the OnePlus 7 cameras are placed vertically, inside a capsule ring.

The OnePlus 7T packs a slightly larger 3,800mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging support, while the OnePlus 7 comes with a 3,700mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. OnePlus says that Warp Charge 30T is 18 percent faster than Warp Charge 30 (found on OnePlus 7 Pro), and it can fully charge a 3,800mAh battery to 70 percent in just half an hour.

The OnePlus 7T is a bit heavier at 190 grams, while the OnePlus 7 weighs at 182 grams. The dimensions of the two are at 160.94x74.4x8.13mm and 157.70x74.80x8.20mm, respectively.

Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandOnePlusOnePlus
Model7T7
Release date26th September 201914th May 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Body typeGlassGlass
Dimensions (mm)160.94 x 74.44 x 8.13157.70 x 74.80 x 8.20
Weight (g)190.00182.00
Battery capacity (mAh)38003700
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
ColoursFrosted Silver, Glacier BlueMirror Grey, Mirror Blue, Red
Wireless charging-No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.556.41
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Pixels per inch (PPI)402402
Aspect ratio-19.5:9
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 855+Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
RAM8GB6GB
Internal storage128GB128GB
Expandable storageNoNo
Dedicated microSD slotNo-
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.6, 0.8-micron) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2)48-megapixel (f/1.7, 1.6-micron) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.12-micron)
Rear autofocusPhase detection autofocusPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashDual LEDYes
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.0-micron)16-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.0-micron)
Front autofocusNoNo
Front flashNo-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 9 Pie
SkinOxygenOS 10OxygenOS
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesYes
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
USB OTG-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Below-average low-light camera performance
  • Inconsistent focus in portraits and macros
  • Poor low-light video stabilisation
Read detailed OnePlus 7 review
Display6.41-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3700mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
