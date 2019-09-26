OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: What’s New and Different

OnePlus 7T has been launched, alongside the OnePlus TV in India. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, sports a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main sensor, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It packs a modest 3,800mAh battery, weighs about 190 grams, and supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging. The OnePlus 7T improves up on its predecessor with a better processor, better camera, slightly better battery, and a bigger display.

We pit the newly launched OnePlus 7T with the OnePlus 7 to see how different is the new phone from its predecessor.

OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7 price in India

OnePlus 7T is priced in India at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The smartphone will be made available in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue colour options. It will go on sale via Amazon India and Oneplus.in starting September 28.

In comparison, the OnePlus 7 price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The 8GB + 256GB variant of the phone has been priced at Rs. 37,999. It is selling the 6GB RAM version in Mirror Grey and Mirror Blue options, whereas the 8GB RAM version is offered in Mirror Grey and Red colour variants. The phone is available for purchase on Amazon.in and OnePlus online store.

OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7 specifications

Speaking of the similarities, the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 both run on OxygenOS-based Android 10 (OnePlus 7 recently got a software update). Both phones have an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture, a USB Type-C port, dual-SIM connectivity, no storage expansion support, and connectivity options like Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, and NFC. The two phones also support Face Unlock, and sport a waterdrop-style notch.

Coming to the differences, the OnePlus 7T sports a 6.55-inch (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. In contrast, the OnePlus 7 comes with a smaller 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Optic AMOLED display and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The OnePlus 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor, while the OnePlus 7T is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Both the phones pack up to 8GB RAM and offer up to 256GB of storage.

Coming to the optics, the OnePlus 7T sees a big upgrade and sports a triple rear camera setup. There is a 48-megapixel main Sony IMX586 camera with f/1.6 aperture, and 12-megapixel telephoto lens with a f/2.2 aperture, and a third 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. The three cameras at the back are supported by a dual LED flash. The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, features a dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The OnePlus 7T cameras are placed horizontally at the back, inside a circular module ring, whereas the OnePlus 7 cameras are placed vertically, inside a capsule ring.

The OnePlus 7T packs a slightly larger 3,800mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging support, while the OnePlus 7 comes with a 3,700mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. OnePlus says that Warp Charge 30T is 18 percent faster than Warp Charge 30 (found on OnePlus 7 Pro), and it can fully charge a 3,800mAh battery to 70 percent in just half an hour.

The OnePlus 7T is a bit heavier at 190 grams, while the OnePlus 7 weighs at 182 grams. The dimensions of the two are at 160.94x74.4x8.13mm and 157.70x74.80x8.20mm, respectively.