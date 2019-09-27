OnePlus 7T is official. Announced by the Chinese smartphone maker at an event in New Delhi on Thursday, the new smartphone joins the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones in the company's 2019 portfolio. The OnePlus 7T isn't the new company flagship as that spot still belongs to the OnePlus 7 Pro until the OnePlus 7T Pro makes its way to the market. OnePlus 7T will be taking on the likes of iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S10, both of which sit one step below the flagships in the respective company's smartphone portfolios.

In this article, we take a look at the how the OnePlus 7T stacks up to the iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S10, on paper.

OnePlus 7T vs iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S10: Price in India, colours

OnePlus 7T price starts at Rs. 37,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB version of the phone will retail at Rs. 39,999. In comparison, iPhone 11 carries a starting price tag of Rs. 64,900 for the 64GB storage variant. The phone's 128GB and 256GB storage options are priced at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 79,900, respectively. Lastly, Samsung Galaxy S10 is priced at Rs. 61,900 for the 128GB model and at Rs. 76,900 for the 512GB model.

OnePlus 7T is offered in Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver colours for the base variant and just in Glacier Blue colour for the top-end variant, whereas iPhone 11 is sold in Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, and White. Samsung Galaxy S10 is offered in Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White.

OnePlus 7T vs iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S10: Specifications

OnePlus 7T runs on Android 10 with OxygenOS 10 on top, making it the first Android phone to come with Android 10 out of the box. iPhone 11, on the other hand, runs on iOS 13 and Samsung Galaxy S10 features Android 9 Pie with One UI. In terms of the processors, the OnePlus phone is using Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM, whereas iPhone 11 is powered by Apple A13 Bionic chip and Samsung Galaxy S10 includes Exynos 9820 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. Apple doesn't officially reveal the RAM amount.

OnePlus 7T vs iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S10: Cameras

Coming to the imaging capabilities, the OnePlus 7T houses a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel f/1.6 main shooter, 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 telephoto shooter. iPhone 11 comes with two rear camera with both packing 12-megapixel sensors, accompanied by wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle lenses. The aperture of the wide-angle camera is f/1.8, whereas the ultra-wide-angle has an aperture of f/2.4. Lastly, Samsung Galaxy S10 also features a triple rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel main wide-angle camera with variable f/1.5-f/2.4 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 shooter, and a 12-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto shooter.

For the selfie needs, the OnePlus 7T buyers will get a 16-megapixel f/2.0 camera, iPhone 11 users will get a 12-megapixel f/2.2 camera, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 packs a 10-megapixel f/1.9 front shooter.

OnePlus 7T vs iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S10: Battery, storage

In other specifications, the new OnePlus phone comes with a 3800mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging, 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy S10 includes a 3,400mAh battery with fast charging, 128GB or 512GB of inbuilt storage, a microSD card slot (up to 512GB), and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Lastly, iPhone 11 packs 64GB or 128GB or 256GB onboard storage and Face ID. Like RAM, Apple doesn't reveal the exact battery capacity as well, however a TENAA listing had hinted at the presence of 3,110mAh battery in the phone. Apple did confirm the support for fast charging.

OnePlus 7T measures 160.94x74.44x8.13mm and weighs 190 grams, whereas iPhone 11's dimensions are 150.9x75.7x8.3mm and it weighs 194 grams. The Samsung Galaxy S10, on the other hand, measures 149.90x70.40x7.80mm and weights just 157 grams.