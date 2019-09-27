Technology News
OnePlus 7T vs iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S10: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus 7T and Samsung Galaxy S10 feature a triple rear camera setup, whereas the iPhone 11 comes with two rear cameras.

Updated: 27 September 2019 11:34 IST
OnePlus 7T and iPhone 11 have notched displays, whereas Samsung Galaxy S10 includes a hole-punch screen

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T price in India starts at Rs. 37,999
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 is being offered in three colours
  • iPhone 11 is powered by Apple A13 Bionic chip

OnePlus 7T is official. Announced by the Chinese smartphone maker at an event in New Delhi on Thursday, the new smartphone joins the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones in the company's 2019 portfolio. The OnePlus 7T isn't the new company flagship as that spot still belongs to the OnePlus 7 Pro until the OnePlus 7T Pro makes its way to the market. OnePlus 7T will be taking on the likes of iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S10, both of which sit one step below the flagships in the respective company's smartphone portfolios.

In this article, we take a look at the how the OnePlus 7T stacks up to the iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S10, on paper.

OnePlus 7T vs iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S10: Price in India, colours

OnePlus 7T price starts at Rs. 37,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB version of the phone will retail at Rs. 39,999. In comparison, iPhone 11 carries a starting price tag of Rs. 64,900 for the 64GB storage variant. The phone's 128GB and 256GB storage options are priced at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 79,900, respectively. Lastly, Samsung Galaxy S10 is priced at Rs. 61,900 for the 128GB model and at Rs. 76,900 for the 512GB model.

OnePlus 7T is offered in Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver colours for the base variant and just in Glacier Blue colour for the top-end variant, whereas iPhone 11 is sold in Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, and White. Samsung Galaxy S10 is offered in Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White.

OnePlus 7T vs iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S10: Specifications

OnePlus 7T runs on Android 10 with OxygenOS 10 on top, making it the first Android phone to come with Android 10 out of the box. iPhone 11, on the other hand, runs on iOS 13 and Samsung Galaxy S10 features Android 9 Pie with One UI. In terms of the processors, the OnePlus phone is using Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM, whereas iPhone 11 is powered by Apple A13 Bionic chip and Samsung Galaxy S10 includes Exynos 9820 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. Apple doesn't officially reveal the RAM amount.

OnePlus 7T vs iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S10: Cameras

Coming to the imaging capabilities, the OnePlus 7T houses a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel f/1.6 main shooter, 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 telephoto shooter. iPhone 11 comes with two rear camera with both packing 12-megapixel sensors, accompanied by wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle lenses. The aperture of the wide-angle camera is f/1.8, whereas the ultra-wide-angle has an aperture of f/2.4. Lastly, Samsung Galaxy S10 also features a triple rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel main wide-angle camera with variable f/1.5-f/2.4 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 shooter, and a 12-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto shooter.

For the selfie needs, the OnePlus 7T buyers will get a 16-megapixel f/2.0 camera, iPhone 11 users will get a 12-megapixel f/2.2 camera, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 packs a 10-megapixel f/1.9 front shooter.

OnePlus 7T vs iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S10: Battery, storage

In other specifications, the new OnePlus phone comes with a 3800mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging, 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy S10 includes a 3,400mAh battery with fast charging, 128GB or 512GB of inbuilt storage, a microSD card slot (up to 512GB), and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Lastly, iPhone 11 packs 64GB or 128GB or 256GB onboard storage and Face ID. Like RAM, Apple doesn't reveal the exact battery capacity as well, however a TENAA listing had hinted at the presence of 3,110mAh battery in the phone. Apple did confirm the support for fast charging.

OnePlus 7T measures 160.94x74.44x8.13mm and weighs 190 grams, whereas iPhone 11's dimensions are 150.9x75.7x8.3mm and it weighs 194 grams. The Samsung Galaxy S10, on the other hand, measures 149.90x70.40x7.80mm and weights just 157 grams.

iPhone 11 vs OnePlus 7T vs Samsung Galaxy S10 comparison
  iPhone 11
iPhone 11
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T
Samsung Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating
Design Rating
Display Rating
Software Rating
Performance Rating
Battery Life Rating
Camera Rating
Value for Money Rating
GENERAL
BrandAppleOnePlusSamsung
ModeliPhone 117TGalaxy S10
Release date10th September 201926th September 2019February 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYes-
Body typeGlassGlass-
Dimensions (mm)150.90 x 75.70 x 8.30160.94 x 74.44 x 8.13149.90 x 70.40 x 7.80
Weight (g)194.00190.00157.00
IP ratingIP68-IP68
Battery capacity (mAh)311038003400
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
ColoursBlack, Green, Purple, White, Yellow, Product [Red]Frosted Silver, Glacier BluePrism Black, Prism Blue, Prism Green, Prism White
Wireless charging--Yes
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.106.556.10
Resolution828x1792 pixels1080x2400 pixels-
Pixels per inch (PPI)326402-
Protection type-Gorilla Glass-
Aspect ratio--19:9
HARDWARE
Processorhexa-coreocta-core1.9GHz octa-core
Processor makeApple A13 BionicQualcomm Snapdragon 855+Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC
RAM4GB8GB8GB
Internal storage64GB128GB128GB
Expandable storageNoNoYes
Dedicated microSD slot-No-
Expandable storage type--microSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)--512
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/1.8) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.6, 0.8-micron) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2)12-megapixel (f/1.5) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2)
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocusPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashDual LEDDual LED-
Front camera12-megapixel (f/2.2)16-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.0-micron)10-megapixel (f/1.9)
Front autofocus-NoYes
Front flash-No-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemiOS 13Android 10Android 9.0
Skin-OxygenOS 10One UI
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesYesYes
LightningYes--
Number of SIMs222
USB Type-C-YesYes
Active 4G on both SIM cards-YesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeeSIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes
3D face recognitionYes--
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
BarometerYes-Yes
Fingerprint sensor-YesYes
OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent overall performance
  • All the features of OxygenOS 10 and security of Android 10
  • Good battery life with extremely quick charging
  • Premium looks and construction quality
  • Great display and good speakers
  • Bad
  • Some bugs and inconsistencies with the camera app
  • Low-light photos and videos could be better
  • No water or dust resistance
Read detailed OnePlus 7T review
Display6.55-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3800mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display6.10-inch
ProcessorApple A13 Bionic
Front Camera12-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3110mAh
OSiOS 13
Resolution828x1792 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy and compact
  • Very good cameras
  • Powerful SoC
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under heavy load
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10 review
Display6.10-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9820 SoC
Front Camera10-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3400mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Gaurav Shukla
Chandrayaan-2: NASA Says Vikram Lander Had a Hard Landing, Releases Images of Landing Site
