OnePlus 7T With 90Hz Display to Launch on September 26 in India, OnePlus TV Teased to Launch Alongside

The OnePlus TV will get Android TV software updates for at least 3 years.

By | Updated: 16 September 2019 18:05 IST
nePlus 7T has been confirmed to pack a 90Hz display akin to the OnePlus 7 Pro

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T duo might be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  • The phones are is tipped to feature a 48-megapixel primary rear camera
  • OnePlus TV will be powered by custom Gamma Color Magic processor

OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro duo has been visiting the leak arena for quite some time. Now, OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 7T series will make its debut on September 26. The company has also revealed that the OnePlus 7T will pack a 90Hz display, confirming previous leaks and speculations. Aside from the OnePlus 7T series phones, OnePlus' teaser trailer also hints that the OnePlus TV will also make its debut later this month. The unveiling will happen on September 26 in New Delhi, while the OnePlus 7T series' launch event has been scheduled for October 10 in London.

The official OnePlus Twitter handle revealed that the OnePlus 7T series will debut soon, later confirming the September 26 unveiling in India via a press release. OnePlus' tweet makes it abundantly clear the devices being talked about are the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, both of which have been leaked extensively in the past few weeks. The company has further revealed that the OnePlus 7T will pack a 90Hz display, just like the OnePlus 7 Pro.

 

OnePlus will showcase its upcoming products – including the OnePlusTV as hinted by the YouTube teaser trailer - at multiple venues starting with an event on September 26 in New Delhi, and later in London. The company will also host an online event that will be streamed on the company's website, as well as the official OnePlus Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube accounts for the US audience. The company will then host an event in London on October 10 for the OnePlus 7T series' global debut.

Talking about the OnePlus 7T, it is tipped to sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with HDR 10+ support and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It might sport a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, assisted by a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view. It will reportedly come equipped with a 3,800mAh battery and will ship with a 30W Warp Charger.

The OnePlus 7T Pro, on the other hand, is rumoured to pack a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC ticking alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Camera setup on this phone will reportedly include a 48-megapixel primary camera, paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view. Both the phones are tipped to hit the shelves on October 15.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus TV
