OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro to Go on Sale Today: Price, Launch Offers, More

Amazon India is offering 10 percent instant discount and bonus on SBI Bank cards, Airtel 4G double data, and no-cost EMI options.

By | Updated: 28 September 2019 07:00 IST
OnePlus 7T is priced starting at Rs. 37,999

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T will be listed with exchange offers
  • Amazon Great Indian sale begins at 12 noon for Prime members
  • The OnePlus TV is priced starting at Rs. 69,900

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV Q1, and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro are all set to go on sale today. The company had confirmed that the new phone and the TV will be available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival starting today. The deals will go live for Prime members starting 12pm (noon) IST, which is when the sale of the products should begin. The OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV Q1, and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro will go on sale on OnePlus.in as well, alongside.

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV Q1, and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro price in India, launch offers

As already announced, the OnePlus 7T price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, whereas its 8GB + 256GB variant will retail at Rs. 39,999. It will be available on Amazon India, OnePlus India website, and OnePlus Experience Stores in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue colour options. The Amazon Great Indian Festival for Prime members begin at 12pm (noon) IST today, which is when the phone and new TVs should go on sale. Non-Prime members can buy the devices from 12am (midnight) on Sunday.

OnePlus 7T launch offers include 10 percent instant discount and bonus for SBI card holders, no-cost EMI options, Airtel double data offer, up to Rs. 2,500 + Rs. 500 extra on flight bookings via Amazon, and exchange discount as well.

oneplus tv OnePlus TV

OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro range will only be available on Amazon India

Coming to the OnePlus TVs, the OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro are priced at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 99,900, respectively. The OnePlus televisions should go on sale around the same time as the OnePlus 7T i.e. at 12pm (noon) IST today, for Prime members via Amazon India. Non-Prime members can buy the television models from 12am (midnight) on Sunday.

OnePlus 7T specifications

As for the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 7T runs on OxygenOS 10.0, based on Android 10. The OnePlus 7T sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, coupled with the Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The OnePlus 7T features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor as its primary camera, a secondary camera features a 2x telephoto lens with a 12-megapixel sensor, and the third camera is an ultra-wide angle lens with a 16-megapixel sensor. Up front, the OnePlus 7T bears the same 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor as the OnePlus 7.

The OnePlus 7T offers 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.0 2-lane storage. It packs a 3,800mAh battery and it supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology which delivers 30W (5V/ 6A) power. Connectivity options on the OnePlus 7T include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port. It has dimensions of 160.94x74.4x8.13mm, weighs 190 grams, and integrates an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

Both variants of the OnePlus TV feature 55-inch 4K-resolution QLED panels. The televisions support Dolby Vision and sound formats up to Dolby Atmos, along with support for the HDR10 high dynamic range format. It has the Gamma Magic Colour picture processor, which is said to enhance picture quality.

OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro specifications, features

The TVs have a carbon fibre-like finish at the back, and come with a unique stand design. It can be wall-mounted, and comes with Google Assistant support. The OnePlus TV series runs on Android TV 9.0 that comes with some customisations including OxygenPlay, a curated content service built into the TV. It's worth pointing out that the OnePlus TV doesn't support Netflix yet, with support for the popular streaming service expected in the coming weeks.

OnePlus has also released the OnePlus Connect app that can be used with the OnePlus TV. The app allows users to use the smartphone as a virtual remote for the TV. The only difference between the OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro is the presence of a built-in motorised soundbar on the more expensive unit. The 50W soundbar has eight front-firing speaker drivers - two woofers, four full-range drivers, and three tweeters. The OnePlus TV Q1 also has a rated sound output of 50W, but without the soundbar speaker.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent overall performance
  • All the features of OxygenOS 10 and security of Android 10
  • Good battery life with extremely quick charging
  • Premium looks and construction quality
  • Great display and good speakers
  • Bad
  • Some bugs and inconsistencies with the camera app
  • Low-light photos and videos could be better
  • No water or dust resistance
Read detailed OnePlus 7T review
Display6.55-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3800mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus TV Q1 Pro

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro

  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Motorised soundbar is a nice touch
  • The panel can get really bright
  • Possible to get good performance with HDR, 4K, and full-HD content
  • Excellent sound quality
  • Bad
  • Buggy software and app; no Netflix for now
  • Remote is too minimalist; no mute/ source buttons
  • Need a lot of tweaking to get the best performance
  • Issues with HDR10 overexposure
  • Lots of artefacts visible in scenes with rapid motion
  • Below-average picture quality with SD content
Display55.00-inch
Screen TypeQLED
Dimensions1223.7 x 707 x 61.3mm
ResolutionUltra HD (4K)
OSAndroid Based
TouchscreenNo
Smart TVYes
Comments

