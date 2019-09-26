OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV Launch Event Begins: Live Updates

OnePlus 7T price in India is expected to be revealed at a launch event in Delhi today. The OnePlus 7T India launch time is 7pm IST on September 26. OnePlus TV is also expected to be launched at the same event and this is the first time the Chinese smartphone maker is foraying into Smart TVs. OnePlus TV price in India is also likely to be revealed at the same event. We'll be bringing all the details from the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV launch in India right here for you.

Here's how to watch the OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV launch live stream.

OnePlus 7T specifications (expected)

OnePlus 7T is the successor to OnePlus 7 and so far the company has released a teaser confirming the triple rear camera setup and a circular camera module at the back. The OnePlus 7T is expected to feature a matte finish with a gradient design at the back. The smartphone is expected to ship with an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and, in all likelihood, a waterdrop-style notch as the pop-up selfie camera has been reserved only for the OnePlus 7 Pro so far.

OnePlus 7T is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and it could feature up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. OnePlus 7T is expected to ship with Android 10.

OnePlus 7T price in India (expected)

OnePlus 7T price in India is not known yet, but it is expected to be under Rs. 40,000. Keep refreshing this page after 7pm IST to see OnePlus 7T price in India.

OnePlus TV specifications (expected)

OnePlus TV is expected to ship with a 55-inch QLED display and 4K support. The OnePlus TV could feature Dolby Vision support. On the audio front, the OnePlus TV will feature eight speakers with a combined output of 50W. The device is going to ship with a minimalist remote control.

OnePlus TV price in India (expected)

OnePlus TV price in India is not known yet, but don't be surprised if it is north of Rs. 1 lakh as it is a premium television.