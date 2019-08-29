OnePlus 7T key specifications have surfaced online almost a month ahead of the official launch of the smartphone. The phone is said to be packing a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 3,800mAh battery, and more. OnePlus 7T along with OnePlus 7T Pro is tipped to launch on September 26 in India. Additionally, OnePlus TV is also expected to make its debut on the same day.

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus 7T will be offered in two storage variants – 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB – as well as two colour options – Frosted Silver and Haze Blue. Agarwal also says that the phone will pack a 3,800mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

On the imaging front, the phone is said to be coming with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, 16-megapixel secondary shooter, and a 12-megapixel camera. As we have seen in the leaked renders, the cameras will be placed in a straight line in a circular layout, joined by a dual LED flash. There is said to be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front as well. Additionally, the company will be adding support for 960fps 10-second SlowMo videos, wide-angle-video, and Nightscape mode.

Further, the OnePlus 7T will feature a 6.55-inch 2K Super AMOLED 90Hz screen. An earlier leak had tipped the phone's dimensions to be 161.2x74.5x8.3mm.

OnePlus is yet to reveal an official launch date for the unveiling of the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, however Agarwal is the second tipster to suggest the September 26 release date for the two phones.

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications are still a mystery, however the smartphone could share some of them with the OnePlus 7T, like the Snapdragon 855+ SoC.