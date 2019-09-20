Technology News
  OnePlus 7T to Come With Warp Charge 30T With 23 Percent Faster Charging Speeds, CEO Pete Lau Confirms

OnePlus 7T to Come With Warp Charge 30T With 23 Percent Faster Charging Speeds, CEO Pete Lau Confirms

Pete Lau confirmed that the latest Warp Charge delivers 6A at 5V to attain 30W.

20 September 2019
OnePlus 7T to Come With Warp Charge 30T With 23 Percent Faster Charging Speeds, CEO Pete Lau Confirms

OnePlus 7T to see bettwe fast charging speeds

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T series to launch of September 26
  • The phones will be equipped with 90Hz Fluid Display
  • They should be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC

OnePlus is all set to unveil its new OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones as well as OnePlus TV on September 26 in India and the US. The company has been revealing details about the phones and the TV bit by bit, and now a fresh report suggests that the OnePlus 7T series will come with 23 percent faster charging with Warp Charge 30T. CEO Pete Lau has confirmed this upcoming feature on the phone, and says that it wasn't launched on the OnePlus 7 because the company needed time to ‘refine and iterate'.

Lau told TechRadar, “We believe that Warp Charge 30T offers the best charging solution for real-world usage. You can charge the phone at 23 percent faster speeds, even while using the device.” When asked about why the feature wasn't introduced with the OnePlus 7 Pro, he said, “We're not going to introduce something for the sake of being first. We took time to refine and iterate, continuously testing until we were able to achieve something we were proud to provide to our fans.”

Furthermore, he confirmed that the latest Warp Charge delivers 6A amperage at 5V voltage to attain 30W. “Compared to other charging technologies that rely on high voltage, Warp Charge 30T is able fast charge without overheating, even enabling phone users the capability to game while they charge their devices," he added.

OnePlus has earlier confirmed that the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro both will debut with a 90Hz Fluid Display. The phones are tipped to run on Android 10, and be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 8GB RAM.

Comments

Further reading: OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Specifications, OnePlus 7T Pro Specifications, OnePlus
OnePlus 7T to Come With Warp Charge 30T With 23 Percent Faster Charging Speeds, CEO Pete Lau Confirms
