OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Receiving Updates With Bluetooth, Screenshot Optimisations, More

OnePlus 7T Pro update also brings along the October Android security patch.

By | Updated: 15 November 2019 12:17 IST
OnePlus 7T Pro update brings a fix for a charging issue

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T update comes with version number OxygenOS 10.0.6
  • OnePlus 7T Pro brings an optimised standby power consumption
  • Both the updates bring improved system stability, bug fixes

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are now receiving a new OxygenOS update, bringing in improved system stability and general bug fixes. The updates bring along other minor improvements, and OnePlus notes that the rollout of the over-the-air (OTA) updates is incremental in nature. OnePlus 7T Pro is receiving the OxygenOS 10.0.4 update, while the OnePlus 7T is receiving the OxygenOS 10.0.6 update in India. OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro users must update to the latest version as soon as they receive a notification on their phones.

Starting with the OnePlus 7T Pro, the phone is receiving the OxygenOS 10.0.4 update, and the changelog suggests that the update brings an optimised standby power consumption, improved system stability and general bug fixes, October Android security patch, and a fix for the black bar issue while charging or playing a video. The latest OnePlus update also optimises the Bluetooth connectivity in automobiles, and the expanded screenshot feature.

The OnePlus 7T, on the other hand, is receiving an OxygenOS update with version number 10.0.6. The changelog suggests that the phone brings optimised standby power consumption, improved system stability and general bug fixes, optimised the Bluetooth connectivity in automobiles, and optimises the expanded screenshot feature. To recall, the OnePlus 7T has already received the October Android security patch with the last OxygenOS 10.0.5 update, while the OnePlus 7T Pro got the October patch with the latest rollout.

As mentioned, both the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T updates are incremental in nature. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and a broader rollout will begin in a few days. Ensure that you update your phones while on charge, and download the update under a good Wi-Fi connection.

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Good battery life, very fast charging
  • Up-to-date software
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Bad
  • Unrealistic colours in 4K video
  • Low-light video and photos could be better
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • A little heavy
Read detailed OnePlus 7T Pro review
Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4085mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent overall performance
  • All the features of OxygenOS 10 and security of Android 10
  • Good battery life with extremely quick charging
  • Premium looks and construction quality
  • Great display and good speakers
  • Bad
  • Some bugs and inconsistencies with the camera app
  • Low-light photos and videos could be better
  • No water or dust resistance
Read detailed OnePlus 7T review
Display6.55-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3800mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Update, OnePlus 7T Pro Update, OnePlus, OxygenOS, OxygenOS 10.0.04, OxygenOS 10.0.06
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
