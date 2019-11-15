OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are now receiving a new OxygenOS update, bringing in improved system stability and general bug fixes. The updates bring along other minor improvements, and OnePlus notes that the rollout of the over-the-air (OTA) updates is incremental in nature. OnePlus 7T Pro is receiving the OxygenOS 10.0.4 update, while the OnePlus 7T is receiving the OxygenOS 10.0.6 update in India. OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro users must update to the latest version as soon as they receive a notification on their phones.

Starting with the OnePlus 7T Pro, the phone is receiving the OxygenOS 10.0.4 update, and the changelog suggests that the update brings an optimised standby power consumption, improved system stability and general bug fixes, October Android security patch, and a fix for the black bar issue while charging or playing a video. The latest OnePlus update also optimises the Bluetooth connectivity in automobiles, and the expanded screenshot feature.

The OnePlus 7T, on the other hand, is receiving an OxygenOS update with version number 10.0.6. The changelog suggests that the phone brings optimised standby power consumption, improved system stability and general bug fixes, optimised the Bluetooth connectivity in automobiles, and optimises the expanded screenshot feature. To recall, the OnePlus 7T has already received the October Android security patch with the last OxygenOS 10.0.5 update, while the OnePlus 7T Pro got the October patch with the latest rollout.

As mentioned, both the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T updates are incremental in nature. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and a broader rollout will begin in a few days. Ensure that you update your phones while on charge, and download the update under a good Wi-Fi connection.