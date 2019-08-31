Technology News
loading
OnePlus 7T Pro, McLaren Edition Renders Leaked; Tipped to Pack 4,080mAh Battery, Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and Android 10

The leaked renders suggest that the OnePlus 7T Pro will be identical to OnePlus 7 Pro.

By | Updated: 31 August 2019 13:02 IST
OnePlus 7T Pro, McLaren Edition Renders Leaked; Tipped to Pack 4,080mAh Battery, Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and Android 10

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

OnePlus 7T Pro is said to sport pop-up selfie camera like its predecessor

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 Pro will pack 4,080mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T
  • OnePlus 7T is tipped to come with improved Nightscape mode
  • OnePlus 7T phones are expected to launch in India on September 26

OnePlus 7T Pro key specifications and alleged renders have surfaced online. The phone is reported to be identical to the OnePlus 7 Pro when it comes to the design, but it will come with Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Furthermore, it is tipped to run on Android 10 out-of-the-box, pack 4,080mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging support. A report also suggests that there may be an OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition launched alongside the OnePlus 7T Pro, just like last year's OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal says that the OnePlus 7T Pro looks identical to the OnePlus 7 Pro phone. He notes that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and will run on Android 10 software out of the box. It is also said to pack 4,080mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T that can charge 0 to 50 percent in 20 minutes and 0 to 100 percent in 65 minutes. Other features of the phone include Macro Mode, HEVC, and Hybrid Image Stabilisation.

Separately, 91Mobiles and OnLeaks have published the alleged renders of the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. The 91Mobiles report also mentions that OnePlus 7T Pro will be identical to the OnePlus 7 Pro in design. The McLaren Edition sees a few differences from the OnePlus 7T Pro in the back panel, with a textured pattern on the entire rear surface, and orange accents on the bottom and sides of the phone.

Additionally, Ishan Agarwal took to Twitter to share some information of the OnePlus 7T as well. The phone is tipped to support 240, 480 and 960fps (for 10 seconds) slow-mo videos, and will feature an improved Nightscape mode.

The OnePlus 7T Pro alongside OnePlus 7T is expected to launch on September 26 in India, and go on sale on October 15.

Comments

Further reading: OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro Renders, OnePlus 7T Pro Specifications, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T Pro, McLaren Edition Renders Leaked; Tipped to Pack 4,080mAh Battery, Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and Android 10
