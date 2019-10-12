Technology News
OnePlus 7T Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, OnePlus.in: Price, Specifications, Offers

OnePlus 7T Pro price in India is set at Rs. 53,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

By | Updated: 12 October 2019 08:20 IST
OnePlus 7T Pro is offered in a just one colour option – Haze Blue

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T Pro features a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera
  • The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  • Both Amazon and OnePlus are providing a number of offers

OnePlus 7T Pro will be put on sale in India today for the public at large. The sale will take place through Amazon.in for Amazon Prime customers as well as via OnePlus.in and OnePlus offline stores. OnePlus 7T Pro comes as the successor to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The new OnePlus flagship features a pop-up selfie camera design and is powered by the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The OnePlus 7T Pro also runs Android 10 out-of-the-box and flaunts an edge-to-edge display.

OnePlus 7T Pro price in India, sale offers

The OnePlus 7T Pro price in India is set at Rs. 53,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The smartphone comes in single, Haze Blue colour option. Furthermore, it will go on sale for the Amazon Prime customers through the latest sale round that will begin at 12pm (noon) IST via Amazon.in. The non-Amazon Prime users will be able to buy it from OnePlus.in and OnePlus offline stores. The regular Amazon sales will start tomorrow. 

OnePlus 7T Pro Review

Sale offers on the OnePlus 7T Pro include up to Rs. 3,000 instant discount on using HDFC Bank cards, Rs. 1,750 discount on ICICI Bank cards, and Rs. 1,500 discount on other popular credit and debit cards. There will also be up to six-month no-cost EMI options, up to Rs. 3,000 discount on flight bookings via Amazon Pay, and 30 percent off on purchases of tickets to the OnePlus Music Festival.

Alongside the regular OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus earlier this week launched the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition that will go on sale from November 5 with a price tag of Rs. 58,999.

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 7T Pro runs Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0 on top and flaunts a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

OnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: What's New and Different?

On the part of photos and videos, the OnePlus 7T Pro sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) as well as electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support. The camera setup also features an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens and OIS support and a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens that offers a field of view (FoV) of 117 degrees. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor on the pop-up module that includes an f/2.0 lens.

OnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition vs OnePlus 7T: Price in India, Specifications Compared

The OnePlus 7T Pro comes with 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage that isn't expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. Besides, there is a 4,085mAh battery that supports the Warp Charge 30T technology, and the phone measures 162.6x75.9x8.8mm.

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Good battery life, very fast charging
  • Up-to-date software
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Bad
  • Unrealistic colours in 4K video
  • Low-light video and photos could be better
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • A little heavy
Read detailed OnePlus 7T Pro review
Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4085mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
Comments

Samsung Is Pouring $11 Billion Into Next-Generation Displays
Amazon Policy Manifesto Responds to Environmental, Workplace and Data-Privacy Critics
