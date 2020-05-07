Technology News
OnePlus 7T Pro Now on Sale With Rs. 6,000 Price Cut on Amazon, OnePlus Website

OnePlus 7T Pro’s 8GB + 256GB variant is now priced at Rs. 47,999 while at launch it was Rs. 53,999.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 May 2020 16:35 IST
OnePlus 7T Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T Pro can be purchased at Rs. 47,999
  • OnePlus 7 Pro starts from Rs. 39,999
  • OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Series available with 12 months no-cost EMI option

OnePlus 7T Pro received a price cut of Rs. 6,000 last month but because of the lockdown restrictions owing to coronavirus outbreak, deliveries were not possible. Now that the restrictions have been somewhat relaxed and e-commerce websites are allowed to deliver non-essentials like smartphones in certain areas, OnePlus has officially announced the OnePlus 7T Pro price cut, and brought back the OnePlus 7-series for sale. To recall, the OnePlus 7T Pro price cut happened shortly after the company unveiled its OnePlus 8 series smartphones.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is priced at Rs. 47,999 which is a Rs. 6,000 price cut. To recall, OnePlus had confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the price cut was permanent from its launch price of Rs. 53,999. This is the price for the Haze Blue, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The price has been updated on both the OnePlus India website and Amazon. Notably, the OnePlus 7T is still listed at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

Coming to the OnePlus 7 Pro, the website states the phone starts from Rs. 39,999 but the phone is not listed on Amazon. The e-commerce website has the 8GB + 256GB variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro listed for Rs. 42,999.

Speaking on the price cut, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said, “We have been overwhelmed with the love that the community has shown towards the brand and towards our 7 and 7T series flagships. The devices have witnessed tremendous success globally and the OnePlus 7T Pro has won the coveted GSMA award for Best Smartphone of 2019. Owing to the success that we have witnessed, we have decided to absorb the 18 percent GST and not pass the additional cost to the users.”

 

Additionally, OnePlus also announced that it has partnered with Bajaj Finance to offer the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Series “at one-third of the value, while paying the remaining amount at low monthly instalments over the course of 12 months.” On Amazon, the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Series are available for purchase with 12 months of no-cost EMI option as well.

Further, the OnePlus 7T series and OnePlus 7 Series is available on Amazon, OnePlus.in, select OnePlus exclusive offline stores, or partner stores.

