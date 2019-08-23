Technology News
OnePlus 7T Pro Design May Just Have Been Leaked, Shows Circular Camera Module

It is unclear if the leaked images depict the company’s promised 5G device or if it is a member of the OnePlus 7T series.

Updated: 23 August 2019 12:01 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter / @evleaks

An image of a OnePlus phone with a circular module was leaked last year as well

Highlights
  • The leaked images don’t show camera lenses on the OnePlus phone
  • There is no word under what name the phone might debut
  • OnePlus has confirmed the launch of a 5G phone in Q4 2019

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus TV next month, and a 5G phone is also tipped to be in the pipeline that is scheduled to debut later this year. In the meanwhile, alleged schematics and concept image of a OnePlus phone sporting a circular camera module have been leaked. It is not clear what OnePlus phone(s) are depicted in the leaked images, but it just might turn out to be the company's mid-cycle refresh of the OnePlus 7 duo that might eventually be launched as the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared an image depicting three sketch diagrams of a phone with a prominent OnePlus branding and a large circular camera module. The overall design looks quite similar to a OnePlus phone that was captured in an alleged presentation slide last year. The image showed a red OnePlus phone on a screen with a black camera module, while CEO Pete Lau was also seen playing with what appeared to be a white variant of the same phone.

oneplus twitter maxJ OnePlus

A OnePlus phone flaunting a circular camera module was spotted last year as well
Photo Credit: Twitter / @Samsung_News_

 

At that time, it was tipped that the phone might be launched as the OnePlus 7, but that eventually did not turn out to be true. Additionally, tipster Max J (@SamsungNews) has tweeted the concept image of a OnePlus phone in black sporting a cut out for a circular camera module. Unfortunately, none of the leaked images shows an outline or gives a hint as to how many sensors will be housed in that module. It is worth noting that the tipster says ‘devices' in his tweet, which suggests OnePlus might launch more than one phone with a similar camera module design.

Additional information about the OnePlus phone shown in the leaked images is scarce, and there is no word regarding its name or internal hardware. But if one were to take a wild guess, they might eventually debut as the company's mid-cycle refresh phones for the year 2019 and might break cover as the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro. It might also turn out to be the 5G phone that OnePlus promised to launch in 2019's fourth quarter.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 5G Phone
Nadeem Sarwar
