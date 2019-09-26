OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Renders Leak Hours Before Official Launch

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro leaks haven't stopped even though we are just hours away from the official launch. The newly leaked renders suggest that OnePlus 7T will be offered in Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver colour options. The OnePlus 7T Pro, on the other hand, has been leaked only in a Glacier Blue colour option. The OnePlus 7T rear cameras are positioned differently, as compared to the OnePlus 7T Pro. To recall, the OnePlus 7 has a dual camera setup, but the OnePlus 7T is going to pack triple cameras at the back.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal and German publication WinFuture, both have published the official-looking renders of the phone. The OnePlus 7T is seen to sport a waterdrop-style notch up front, with minimal bezels on all the other sides. The back panel has a circular ring module with three lenses sitting inside in a horizontal manner, and the flash sitting beneath it, as OnePlus had officially showcased recently. As mentioned, the renders show the OnePlus 7T in Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver options. The WinFuture report also says that the OnePlus 7T will sport a 6.55-inch (1080x2400 pixels) display, 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The triple rear camera setup at the back has a main 48-megapixel camera, a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel third sensor. It should pack a 3,800mAh battery with fast charging support.

OnePlus 7T Pro render in Glacier Blue

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

The OnePlus 7T Pro, on the other hand, has been leaked in a Glacier Blue colour option, and it has an identical front as the OnePlus 7T, but the triple camera setup sits identical to its predecessor OnePlus 7 Pro. It should pack a larger battery, run on the same Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and both the phones should come with Android 10 out-of-the-box.

The OnePlus 7T launch event will begin at 7pm IST today, and the OnePlus TV is expected to launch alongside.