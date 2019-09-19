Technology News
OnePlus 7T Pro Leaked Render Surfaces, OnePlus 7T Benchmark Listing Spotted Online

OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T both will come with a Fluid Display.

By | Updated: 19 September 2019 17:17 IST
OnePlus 7T Pro Leaked Render Surfaces, OnePlus 7T Benchmark Listing Spotted Online

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ iGeeksBlog

OnePlus 7T Pro newly leaked render shows its fresh design changes

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T Pro leaked render shows its matte finish back
  • OnePlus already confirmed 90Hz display refresh rate on both phones
  • OnePlus 7T has supposedly surfaced on Geekbench as OnePlus HD1903

OnePlus 7T Pro fresh renders have surfaced online to highlight some of its design changes over the existing OnePlus 7 Pro. The renders highlight the pop-up selfie camera module of the OnePlus 7T Pro alongside its rear camera setup. Separately, OnePlus through a tweet confirmed that the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro both will debut with a 90Hz Fluid Display. A benchmark listing supposedly of the OnePlus 7T has also been spotted on the Web with 8GB of RAM.

The fresh render, courtesy OnLeaks in a collaboration with iGeeksBlog, shows the design of the OnePlus 7T Pro. The smartphone appears with the pop-up selfie camera that enables the edge-to-edge display. Further, the handset is seen in a new Haze Blue colour option.

At the back, the render highlights that the OnePlus 7T Pro has a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor alongside its triple rear camera setup. The back panel featured on the leaked render appears to have the same matte finish that we saw on the official render released earlier this week. A OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition was also tipped in the recent past that could come with a textured rear panel.

In addition to the new render, OnePlus through a tweet posted by its official account confirmed that the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T will come with a 90Hz Fluid Display. The company earlier this week notably revealed the display refresh rate of the OnePlus 7T models, though it has now confirmed that the new phones will sport the Fluid Display panel, which debuted on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

A Geekbench listing has been spotted tech blog IndiaShopps that details the OnePlus HD1903, which is supposed to be the OnePlus 7T. The listing shows that the phone has 8GB of RAM and an octa-core SoC. The latter could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

Further, the online listing shows that the OnePlus phone runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. It has received a single-core score of 791 and multi-core score of 2,855. The upload date of the Geekbench listing is September 18 -- suggesting it as a prototype of the OnePlus 7T.

To recall, the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro launch in India is scheduled for September 26. The company is expected to unveil the OnePlus TV alongside the two new smartphones.

Further reading: OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus
OnePlus 7T Pro Leaked Render Surfaces, OnePlus 7T Benchmark Listing Spotted Online
