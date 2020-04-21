Technology News
loading

OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 47,999

OnePlus 7T Pro price has been reduced by Rs. 6,000. The OnePlus phone earlier used to retail at Rs. 53,999.

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 21 April 2020 12:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 47,999

OnePlus 8T Pro succeeds the OnePlus 7T Pro

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T Pro was launched at Rs. 53,999 in India
  • It has received a Rs. 6,000 price cut
  • The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC

OnePlus recently announced its latest OnePlus 8 series for the Indian market. The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro will succeed the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro, respectively. With the launch of the new smartphones, OnePlus has slashed the price of the older OnePlus 7T Pro in India by Rs. 6,000 bringing it down to Rs. 47,999 from Rs. 53,999. The OnePlus 7T Pro price change is visible on the official website but OnePlus has not slashed the price of the OnePlus 7T yet.

OnePlus 7T Pro price in India

The OnePlus 7T Pro is currently listed at its new price – Rs. 47,999 - on the official website but its sales partner shows the product is currently unavailable. Amazon is currently only showing prices of essential commodities during the lockdown and could update the new price of the OnePlus 7T Pro once the lockdown eases out. While you can place an order for the OnePlus 7T Pro from the website itself, it is unlikely that the product will be delivered during the lockdown.

OnePlus hasn't slashed the prices of the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition as it is still listed at Rs. 58,999. The OnePlus 7T is also listed at Rs. 34,999 that has been the case for a while now. The OnePlus 7T was priced starting at Rs. 37,999 when it was launched but it had received a price drop in the past.

We have reached out to OnePlus to get clarity around the OnePlus 7T Pro price cut and the pricing of other phones in its portfolio and will update this copy when we hear back.

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications

The OnePlus 7T Pro has a big 6.67-inch curved display with QHD+ resolution and has support for HDR10+ as well. It does not have a dewdrop notch as the selfie camera is placed in the pop-up camera module on the top of the device. OnePlus has used the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and paired it with 8GB of RAM. The OnePlus 7T Pro has a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The pop-up module houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Good battery life, very fast charging
  • Up-to-date software
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Bad
  • Unrealistic colours in 4K video
  • Low-light video and photos could be better
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • A little heavy
Read detailed OnePlus 7T Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4085mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 7T Pro
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Huawei Caught Using DSLR Images to Promote Its Smartphone Photo Contest
Facebook Fundraisers Introduced in India Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 47,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India Offers Developers Rs. 1 Crore to Build Zoom Alternative
  2. Zoom Moves From Work Tool to Global Video Hangout
  3. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  4. Oppo A52 Comes With Quad Rear Cameras and 6.5-Inch Display
  5. Xiaomi to Launch MIUI 12, Mi 10 Lite China Variant on April 27
  6. OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 47,999
  7. Xiaomi Launches Mi Display 1A Monitor With 23.8-Inch Screen
  8. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  9. 5 Alternative Apps to Zoom App
  10. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Canon EOS R5 Key Specs Revealed: 8K Uncropped Video Recording, Dual Card Slots, In-Body Stabilisation, More
  2. Facebook Fundraisers Introduced in India Amid COVID-19 Crisis
  3. OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 47,999
  4. Huawei Caught Using DSLR Images to Promote Its Smartphone Photo Contest
  5. Samsung Announces Blood Pressure Monitoring App for Galaxy Watch Active 2
  6. Google Updates Chrome After Spotting 'Critical' Security Vulnerability
  7. Government Launches App Challenge to Develop Zoom Alternative Amid Security Concerns
  8. Xiaomi Mi Display 1A Monitor With 23.8-Inch Full-HD Screen, 60Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  9. Facebook-Powered Virus 'Heat Map' Unveiled
  10. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Releasing on April 24 With Miramar 2.0, Safety Scramble Mode, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com