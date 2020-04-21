OnePlus recently announced its latest OnePlus 8 series for the Indian market. The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro will succeed the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro, respectively. With the launch of the new smartphones, OnePlus has slashed the price of the older OnePlus 7T Pro in India by Rs. 6,000 bringing it down to Rs. 47,999 from Rs. 53,999. The OnePlus 7T Pro price change is visible on the official website but OnePlus has not slashed the price of the OnePlus 7T yet.

OnePlus 7T Pro price in India

The OnePlus 7T Pro is currently listed at its new price – Rs. 47,999 - on the official website but its sales partner shows the product is currently unavailable. Amazon is currently only showing prices of essential commodities during the lockdown and could update the new price of the OnePlus 7T Pro once the lockdown eases out. While you can place an order for the OnePlus 7T Pro from the website itself, it is unlikely that the product will be delivered during the lockdown.

OnePlus hasn't slashed the prices of the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition as it is still listed at Rs. 58,999. The OnePlus 7T is also listed at Rs. 34,999 that has been the case for a while now. The OnePlus 7T was priced starting at Rs. 37,999 when it was launched but it had received a price drop in the past.

We have reached out to OnePlus to get clarity around the OnePlus 7T Pro price cut and the pricing of other phones in its portfolio and will update this copy when we hear back.

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications

The OnePlus 7T Pro has a big 6.67-inch curved display with QHD+ resolution and has support for HDR10+ as well. It does not have a dewdrop notch as the selfie camera is placed in the pop-up camera module on the top of the device. OnePlus has used the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and paired it with 8GB of RAM. The OnePlus 7T Pro has a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The pop-up module houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

