OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India Cut By Rs. 4,000, Now Retailing at Rs. 43,999

The new OnePlus 7T Pro price is reflecting on both Amazon.in and OnePlus.in.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 September 2020 18:31 IST
OnePlus 7T Pro was earlier priced at Rs. 47,999

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T Pro is available only in Haze Blue
  • Additional Rs. 3,000 discount is offered to ICICI Bank card holders
  • OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is still priced at Rs. 58,999

OnePlus 7T Pro price in India has been slashed by Rs. 4,000. The phone is listed for Rs. 43,999 on both Amazon.in and OnePlus.in sites. OnePlus has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the price cut is permanent in nature. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition does not get the same treatment and is still listed with its old pricing. The OnePlus 7T Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and has a pop-up selfie camera setup. It has a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

OnePlus 7T Pro price in India

The revised price of the OnePlus 7T Pro in India is Rs. 43,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. This new price is already reflecting on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in as well. The phone was earlier priced at Rs. 47,999 reflecting an effective price cut of Rs. 4,000. The OnePlus 7T Pro is available on both the sites in a single Haze Blue colour option. The McLaren Edition hasn't got a price cut and is still listed for Rs. 58,999.

OnePlus.in and Amazon.in have listed an additional instant discount of Rs. 3,000 for ICICI Bank debit and credit card holders. They also list no-cost EMI options of up to six months on major banks.

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications

On the specifications front, the dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 7T Pro features a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,120 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The OnePlus 7T Pro has 256GB of inbuilt UFS 3.0 storage.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus 7T Pro includes the triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 16-megapixel sensor. On the front, the OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor.

There is the 4,085mAh battery on the OnePlus 7T Pro that supports the Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. The display panel includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Good battery life, very fast charging
  • Up-to-date software
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Bad
  • Unrealistic colours in 4K video
  • Low-light video and photos could be better
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • A little heavy
Read detailed OnePlus 7T Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4085mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India, OnePlus 7T Pro Sale, OnePlus 7T Pro Specifications, OnePlus, Amazon India
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More

