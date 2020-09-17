OnePlus 7T Pro price in India has been slashed by Rs. 4,000. The phone is listed for Rs. 43,999 on both Amazon.in and OnePlus.in sites. OnePlus has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the price cut is permanent in nature. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition does not get the same treatment and is still listed with its old pricing. The OnePlus 7T Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and has a pop-up selfie camera setup. It has a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

OnePlus 7T Pro price in India

The revised price of the OnePlus 7T Pro in India is Rs. 43,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. This new price is already reflecting on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in as well. The phone was earlier priced at Rs. 47,999 reflecting an effective price cut of Rs. 4,000. The OnePlus 7T Pro is available on both the sites in a single Haze Blue colour option. The McLaren Edition hasn't got a price cut and is still listed for Rs. 58,999.

OnePlus.in and Amazon.in have listed an additional instant discount of Rs. 3,000 for ICICI Bank debit and credit card holders. They also list no-cost EMI options of up to six months on major banks.

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications

On the specifications front, the dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 7T Pro features a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,120 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The OnePlus 7T Pro has 256GB of inbuilt UFS 3.0 storage.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus 7T Pro includes the triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 16-megapixel sensor. On the front, the OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor.

There is the 4,085mAh battery on the OnePlus 7T Pro that supports the Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. The display panel includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

