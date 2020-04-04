Technology News
OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Updates Bring March 2020 Android Security Patch, Improved Slow-Mo

The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro phones are receiving the OxygenOS 10.3.2 update in India

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 April 2020 19:16 IST
OnePlus 7T Pro update optimises video play to prevent lags

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T update fixes random disappearances of screenshots
  • OTA update for OnePlus 7T Pro is rolling out in an incremental manner
  • Users are recommended to check for the update manually in Settings

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro phones are now receiving a new update in India, and the updates bring along the March 2020 Android security patch. The updates also bring along improvements to the slow-motion video feature inside the Camera app. The OTA rollout for both the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro phones is incremental in nature. This means that the OTA update will reach a small percentage of users initially, and a broader rollout will begin in a few days, after no critical bugs are found.

The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro phones are receiving the OxygenOS 10.3.2 update in India, the company announced on its forums. The global version of the same version is OxygenOS 10.0.9 for the OnePlus 7T, and OxygenOS 10.0.8 for the OnePlus 7T Pro. We recommend installing the update as soon as you get a notification, as it brings along the March Android security patch. If you haven't got a notification, check for it manually in Settings > Software Update. It is best to install the update under a good Wi-Fi connection, and it is also recommended to keep the phone on charge while the installation process is underway.

Both the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro updates have the same changelog, and apart from bringing the March 2020 Android security patch, the update brings along improved stability for recording videos in slow-mo. The update also fixes the random disappearances of screenshots in Gallery, and has optimised video play without any lags. The new OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro update also brings optimised RAM management, improved system stability, and fixes some known issues as well.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent overall performance
  • All the features of OxygenOS 10 and security of Android 10
  • Good battery life with extremely quick charging
  • Premium looks and construction quality
  • Great display and good speakers
  • Bad
  • Some bugs and inconsistencies with the camera app
  • Low-light photos and videos could be better
  • No water or dust resistance
Read detailed OnePlus 7T review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Good battery life, very fast charging
  • Up-to-date software
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Bad
  • Unrealistic colours in 4K video
  • Low-light video and photos could be better
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • A little heavy
Read detailed OnePlus 7T Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4085mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Update, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro Update, March Security Patch, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Comment
 
 

