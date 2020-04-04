OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro phones are now receiving a new update in India, and the updates bring along the March 2020 Android security patch. The updates also bring along improvements to the slow-motion video feature inside the Camera app. The OTA rollout for both the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro phones is incremental in nature. This means that the OTA update will reach a small percentage of users initially, and a broader rollout will begin in a few days, after no critical bugs are found.

The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro phones are receiving the OxygenOS 10.3.2 update in India, the company announced on its forums. The global version of the same version is OxygenOS 10.0.9 for the OnePlus 7T, and OxygenOS 10.0.8 for the OnePlus 7T Pro. We recommend installing the update as soon as you get a notification, as it brings along the March Android security patch. If you haven't got a notification, check for it manually in Settings > Software Update. It is best to install the update under a good Wi-Fi connection, and it is also recommended to keep the phone on charge while the installation process is underway.

Both the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro updates have the same changelog, and apart from bringing the March 2020 Android security patch, the update brings along improved stability for recording videos in slow-mo. The update also fixes the random disappearances of screenshots in Gallery, and has optimised video play without any lags. The new OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro update also brings optimised RAM management, improved system stability, and fixes some known issues as well.