OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro recently as its flagship phones for the second half of 2019. The company is now rolling out an incremental software update for the two phones that brings a bunch of improvements. OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 10.0.4 for the OnePlus 7T series, and you can expect to see an update notification soon. OnePlus has also posted a changelog on its forum giving us an idea of what this update has in store.

Like we've mentioned before, it is an incremental update for the two smartphones in the OnePlus 7T series, the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro. This new software update brings a couple of system as well as camera tweaks for the two OnePlus smartphones. OnePlus has published the changelog online and the changes include Optimised translation accuracy, optimised overall communication performance, general bug fixes and improvements, and cloud service for Gallery for India. The optimised communication performance includes network, phone calls, and mobile data performance. OnePlus has mentioned in the changelog that the cloud service for Gallery will only be available for Indian users.

OnePlus also mentions that this update will optimise the selfie camera on the OnePlus 7T devices helping them click better selfies at night. This software update is being rolled out over the air (OTA) and is carried out in a staged manner. So, it could take some time for the software to reach all devices.

We did not receive the software update on our OnePlus 7T units so we don't know how big the update is. If you have a OnePlus 7T device, you can check for an update by going to Settings > System > System Updates.