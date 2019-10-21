Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.4 Update With Selfie Camera Enhancements, More

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.4 Update With Selfie Camera Enhancements, More

OxygenOS 10.0.4 update is rolling out over-the-air and will reach all OnePlus 7T series owners over the next few days.

By | Updated: 21 October 2019 16:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.4 Update With Selfie Camera Enhancements, More

OnePlus 7T devices are getting a new software update

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are receiving an update
  • The update is rolling out in a staged manner
  • It also packs a cloud service for Gallery app

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro recently as its flagship phones for the second half of 2019. The company is now rolling out an incremental software update for the two phones that brings a bunch of improvements. OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 10.0.4 for the OnePlus 7T series, and you can expect to see an update notification soon. OnePlus has also posted a changelog on its forum giving us an idea of what this update has in store.

Like we've mentioned before, it is an incremental update for the two smartphones in the OnePlus 7T series, the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro. This new software update brings a couple of system as well as camera tweaks for the two OnePlus smartphones. OnePlus has published the changelog online and the changes include Optimised translation accuracy, optimised overall communication performance, general bug fixes and improvements, and cloud service for Gallery for India. The optimised communication performance includes network, phone calls, and mobile data performance. OnePlus has mentioned in the changelog that the cloud service for Gallery will only be available for Indian users.

OnePlus also mentions that this update will optimise the selfie camera on the OnePlus 7T devices helping them click better selfies at night. This software update is being rolled out over the air (OTA) and is carried out in a staged manner. So, it could take some time for the software to reach all devices.

We did not receive the software update on our OnePlus 7T units so we don't know how big the update is. If you have a OnePlus 7T device, you can check for an update by going to Settings > System > System Updates.

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Good battery life, very fast charging
  • Up-to-date software
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Bad
  • Unrealistic colours in 4K video
  • Low-light video and photos could be better
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • A little heavy
Read detailed OnePlus 7T Pro review
Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4085mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent overall performance
  • All the features of OxygenOS 10 and security of Android 10
  • Good battery life with extremely quick charging
  • Premium looks and construction quality
  • Great display and good speakers
  • Bad
  • Some bugs and inconsistencies with the camera app
  • Low-light photos and videos could be better
  • No water or dust resistance
Read detailed OnePlus 7T review
Display6.55-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3800mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Motorola's 75-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV With HDR 10 Support Set to Launch in India Soon
BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 1,188 'Marutham' Prepaid Plan Until January 21, 2020
OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.4 Update With Selfie Camera Enhancements, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
  2. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Kicks Off: All the Best Offers Today
  3. Amazon's Big Diwali Special Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers
  4. WhatsApp Splash Screen Feature Spotted: Here's How to Get It
  5. Vivo U3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched
  6. Nubia Red Magic 3S With Snapdragon 855+ Now on Sale in India
  7. PUBG Mobile Diwali Event Now Live, Call of Duty: Mobile Event Announced
  8. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
  9. ISRO Releases Chandrayaan-2's First Illuminated Image of the Lunar Surface
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo iQoo Neo 855 Edition Confirmed to Pack 256GB of UFS 3.0 Storage
  2. BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 1,188 'Marutham' Prepaid Plan Until January 21, 2020
  3. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.4 Update With Selfie Camera Enhancements, More
  4. Motorola's 75-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV With HDR 10 Support Set to Launch in India Soon
  5. Sony Cyber-Shot RX100 VII With Real-Time Eye Tracking, 90fps Burst Shooting Launched in India
  6. Jio Brings Rs. 222, Rs. 333, Rs. 444 'All-in-One' Plans With 2GB Data, 1,000 Offnet IUC Minutes
  7. Nubia Red Magic 3S With Snapdragon 855+ Now on Sale in India via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  8. Honor 9X India Launch by the End of 2019, Company Executive Reveals
  9. Google to Fix ‘Bug’ That Allows iPhone Users to Upload Original Quality Images to Photos for Free
  10. Vivo V17 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Retails at Rs. 27,990
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.