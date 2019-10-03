OnePlus was expected to launch mid-cycle refresh for the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro at an event last month. But what we got was only the OnePlus 7T alongside two premium TVs, but nothing on the OnePlus 7T Pro. Current speculation is that the OnePlus 7T Pro will be launched at the global launch event on October 10 in London. While OnePlus is mum on a launch date for the heavily leaked OnePlus 7T Pro, a banking offer page for HDFC Bank customers suggests that the OnePlus 7T Pro might be launched in India in mid-October.

HDFC Bank's SmartBuy offer page for its customers has listed a host of instant discount offers on OnePlus products, which includes both phones and the eponymous TV duo. Interestingly, the yet-to-be-launched OnePlus 7T Pro is also listed among the products, alongside a tentative date for offline and online availability. As per the table, the OnePlus 7TPro will tentatively go on sale via the official OnePlus website, OnePlus Exclusive stores and retail partners such as Croma and Reliance Digital on October 10.

Products One Plus 7 Pro One Plus 7T One Plus 7T Pro One Plus TV Offer Period for Respective Channels Instant Discount Offer 2000 1500 3000 4000/5000 Amazon -Sale Go Live Date 5th Oct 2019 5th Oct 2019 Tentative 15th Oct 2019 5th Oct 2019 5th Oct -11th Oct 18th Oct - 20th Oct 26th Oct 2019- 4th Jan 2020 OnePlus.in - Sale Go Live Date 27th Sept 2019 27th Sept 2019 Tentative 10th Oct 2019 NA 27th Sept 2019 - 4th Jan 2020 Offline (OP Exclusive Stores)- Sale Go Live date 27th Sept 2019 27th Sept 2019 Tentative 10th Oct 2019 NA 27th Sept 2019 - 4th Jan 2020 Offline Distribution (Croma/RelianceDigital /Vijay Sales/Bajaj Electronics /Poojara Telecom /Top 10 Mobiles) 28th Sept 2019 4th Oct 2019 Tentative 10th Oct 2019 NA 28th Sept 2019 - 4th Jan 2020

Additionally, the first sale of OnePlus 7T Pro via Amazon is tentatively mentioned to be October 15. As for the offers, HDFC Bank cardholders will get an instant discount worth Rs. 3,000 on the OnePlus 7T Pro on all platforms. However, the offer is not valid on corporate and commercial cards issued by HDFC Bank, as per the terms and conditions. Separately, the OnePlus India website, OnePlus stores, and offline retailers are said to get availability tentatively on October 10 - though that seems unlikely to us.

Also, the instant discount worth Rs. 3,000 on the OnePlus 7T Pro, as well as other OnePlus phones and the OnePlus TV, will only be available on specific dates. The table above details the instant discount on each product for HDFC Bank customers, alongside the dates on which their respective sales start via offline and online channels. We've reached out to OnePlus for comment on the OnePlus 7T Pro availability details tipped by the HDFC SmartBuy listing, and will update this space if we hear back.

As for the phone itself, the OnePlus 7T Pro is tipped to flaunt a design that is identical to that of the OnePlus 7 Pro. The phone is tipped to draw power from the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and will reportedly come equipped with a 4,080mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T. The OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to be launched at the company's upcoming event on October 10 that is to be held in London.