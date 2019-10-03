Technology News
loading

OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch Tipped to Be in Mid-October by HDFC SmartBuy Offer Listing

OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to go official at an event on October 10 in London.

By | Updated: 3 October 2019 11:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch Tipped to Be in Mid-October by HDFC SmartBuy Offer Listing

Photo Credit: OnLeaks / iGeeksBlog

The OnePlus 7T Pro is tipped to flaunt the same design as the OnePlus 7 Pro

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T Pro’s India availability might coincide with its global launch
  • The phone is tipped to draw power from the Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  • HDFC Bank will offer an instant discount worth Rs. 3,000 on the phone

OnePlus was expected to launch mid-cycle refresh for the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro at an event last month. But what we got was only the OnePlus 7T alongside two premium TVs, but nothing on the OnePlus 7T Pro. Current speculation is that the OnePlus 7T Pro will be launched at the global launch event on October 10 in London. While OnePlus is mum on a launch date for the heavily leaked OnePlus 7T Pro, a banking offer page for HDFC Bank customers suggests that the OnePlus 7T Pro might be launched in India in mid-October.

HDFC Bank's SmartBuy offer page for its customers has listed a host of instant discount offers on OnePlus products, which includes both phones and the eponymous TV duo. Interestingly, the yet-to-be-launched OnePlus 7T Pro is also listed among the products, alongside a tentative date for offline and online availability. As per the table, the OnePlus 7TPro will tentatively go on sale via the official OnePlus website, OnePlus Exclusive stores and retail partners such as Croma and Reliance Digital on October 10.

Products One Plus 7 Pro One Plus 7T One Plus 7T Pro One Plus TV Offer Period for Respective Channels
Instant Discount Offer 2000 1500 3000 4000/5000  
Amazon -Sale Go Live Date 5th Oct 2019 5th Oct 2019 Tentative 15th Oct 2019 5th Oct 2019 5th Oct -11th Oct 18th Oct - 20th Oct 26th Oct 2019- 4th Jan 2020
OnePlus.in - Sale Go Live Date 27th Sept 2019 27th Sept 2019 Tentative 10th Oct 2019 NA 27th Sept 2019 - 4th Jan 2020
Offline (OP Exclusive Stores)- Sale Go Live date 27th Sept 2019 27th Sept 2019 Tentative 10th Oct 2019 NA 27th Sept 2019 - 4th Jan 2020
Offline Distribution (Croma/RelianceDigital /Vijay Sales/Bajaj Electronics /Poojara Telecom /Top 10 Mobiles) 28th Sept 2019 4th Oct 2019 Tentative 10th Oct 2019 NA 28th Sept 2019 - 4th Jan 2020

Additionally, the first sale of OnePlus 7T Pro via Amazon is tentatively mentioned to be October 15. As for the offers, HDFC Bank cardholders will get an instant discount worth Rs. 3,000 on the OnePlus 7T Pro on all platforms. However, the offer is not valid on corporate and commercial cards issued by HDFC Bank, as per the terms and conditions. Separately, the OnePlus India website, OnePlus stores, and offline retailers are said to get availability tentatively on October 10 - though that seems unlikely to us.

Also, the instant discount worth Rs. 3,000 on the OnePlus 7T Pro, as well as other OnePlus phones and the OnePlus TV, will only be available on specific dates. The table above details the instant discount on each product for HDFC Bank customers, alongside the dates on which their respective sales start via offline and online channels. We've reached out to OnePlus for comment on the OnePlus 7T Pro availability details tipped by the HDFC SmartBuy listing, and will update this space if we hear back.

As for the phone itself, the OnePlus 7T Pro is tipped to flaunt a design that is identical to that of the OnePlus 7 Pro. The phone is tipped to draw power from the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and will reportedly come equipped with a 4,080mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T. The OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to be launched at the company's upcoming event on October 10 that is to be held in London.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro Specifications, OnePlus
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 With 10th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched, Surface Pro X With Microsoft SQ1 Processor Also Unveiled
OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch Tipped to Be in Mid-October by HDFC SmartBuy Offer Listing
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M30s Review
  2. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  3. Microsoft Showcases Surface Duo With Two 5.6-Inch Screens, Android
  4. Redmi Phones for Rs. 99, Budget Phones for Re. 1 Offered in Paytm Sale
  5. 55-inch 4K HDR TV Available at Rs. 5,555 via Amazon Today
  6. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch May Be in Mid-October
  7. Microsoft Unveils New Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X
  8. Flipkart and Amazon Festive Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  9. Realme X2 Pro Launch Teased, Snapdragon 855+ SoC Tipped
  10. Realme X2 Pro Specifications Include Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 65W Fast Charging
#Latest Stories
  1. Joker, New DC Movie, Out Now in India in IMAX and 2D
  2. Huawei Phones Lose Bootleg Access to Google Apps
  3. Spider-Man: Far From Home Now Available on HD, 3D, 4K Blu-ray in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  4. Realme X2 Pro Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch, Include Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Quad Rear Cameras, 65W Fast Charging
  5. Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 730G SoC Tipped to Launch on October 24
  6. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch Tipped to Be in Mid-October by HDFC SmartBuy Offer Listing
  7. Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 With 10th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched, Surface Pro X With Microsoft SQ1 Processor Also Unveiled
  8. Surface Duo With Two 5.6-Inch Screens Is Microsoft’s Latest Attempt at Smartphone Market
  9. Google Maps Gets Incognito Mode in New Privacy Push
  10. GoPro Hero 8 Black and GoPro Max Action Cameras Launched, Feature HyperSmooth 2.0, Built-In Mount, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.