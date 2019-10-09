Technology News
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition to Launch on October 10, OnePlus Teases

It will debut alongside the OnePlus 7T Pro at an event in London tomorrow.

Updated: 9 October 2019 12:36 IST
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition to Launch on October 10, OnePlus Teases

Photo Credit: Twitter / McLaren

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition might flaunt the same design as OnePlus 7T Pro

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is tipped to sport a curved display
  • The phone will come equipped with a pop-up selfie camera
  • It might feature a triple rear camera setup identical to OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently confirmed that the company will launch a McLaren Edition phone this year as well, after partnering with British carmaker McLaren to jointly develop the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition last year. The company has now confirmed that its next McLaren Edition phone will debut on October 10 at an event in London, where the standard OnePlus 7T Pro is also expected to make its official debut. If the leaks are anything to go by, OnePlus' next phone designed in collaboration with McLaren will be the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition.

OnePlus has shared a press release and has also announced via a tweet that the company's next McLaren Edition phone will be unveiled on October 10 at an event in London. Regarding the partnership with McLaren, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said, “We've long been inspired by the McLaren brand spirit as an established company that continues to innovate”.

“The public reaction to the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition was incredible, users enjoyed seeing us working together to push boundaries, and we are thrilled to continue working together”, Lau added. While OnePlus is yet to confirm whether it will be the OnePlus 7T or the OnePlus 7T Pro that will receive the McLaren Edition treatment, a leak based render suggests that the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is the one in the pipeline.

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will reportedly flaunt the same form factor as the OnePlus 7T Pro, but might feature a frosted glass rear panel and orange accents along the edges for differentiation. It is tipped to draw power from the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and will feature a curved display. Also, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will reportedly pack triple rear cameras and a pop-up selfie camera.

