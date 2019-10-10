Technology News
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Price Leaked Ahead of Launch Today

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is said to be the company’s most expensive phone till date in Europe.

Updated: 10 October 2019 13:07 IST
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Price Leaked Ahead of Launch Today

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will have similar to specifications to those of OnePlus 7T Pro

  • OnePlus 7T Pro will be launched later today in London
  • OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is likely to be unveiled at the same event
  • OnePlus 7T was launched last month in India

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition and OnePlus 7T Pro are expected to make their official debut at a London event later day. However, ahead of the launch event, the alleged European pricing of the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition has made its way online. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is said to be the most expensive OnePlus phone till date in Europe. To recall, OnePlus's London launch event will start at 4pm BST (8.30pm IST).

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition price (expected)

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will cost EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 66,700)- EUR 859 (roughly Rs. 67,500) for the 12GB + 256GB model. Given OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition debuted in just one storage version, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is also likely to get just one storage option.

Agarwal also claims that OnePlus 7T will retail starting at EUR 589 (roughly Rs. 46,300) - EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 47,000) in Europe for the 8GB + 128GB model. OnePlus 7T was launched in India last month with a starting price of Rs. 37,999.

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition specifications (expected)

OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to run on Android 10 with OxygenOS 10. It is said to feature a 6.65-inch Quad-HD+ (1440x3100 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Other specifications of the phone are said to include a pop-up selfie camera, a 4,085mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support, and triple rear camera setup. The usual connectivity options will also be present.

The McLaren Edition of the phone should have similar specifications to the regular OnePlus 7T Pro with some design changes. We will get more details when the phone is actually announced today.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Price Leaked Ahead of Launch Today
