OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition was launched alongside the OnePlus 7T Pro at the company's London event on Thursday. The phone has a different back panel design that shows outlines of a racing car, and the edges have the signature McLaren 'papaya orange ' accents as well. The packaging is also different, and OnePlus has added a special case. Buyers will also get exclusive wallpapers on the McLaren Edition. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition packs 12GB RAM and offers 256GB storage onboard. The other specifications match with the OnePlus 7T Pro, and the McLaren Edition is also powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and packs a 4,085mAh battery.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition price, availability

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is priced at Rs. 58,999 for its sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone will be available first for limited quantity pre-bookings at a charge of Rs. 5,000 on October 11 from OnePlus exclusive stores across in India, and then become available in open sales from November 5 via Amazon India as well as all OnePlus online and offline channels.

Those who pre-book the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will get the OnePlus Type-C Bullets bundled, with deliveries starting October 18.

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition features a design that has the British racing brand's iconic 'papaya' orange accents and charger set, a different rear panel design, and a case designed with composite fabric material Alcantara.

The McLaren Edition smartphone features exclusive animations, themes, and wallpapers. As per OnePlus, the "lock screen features a minimalist timepiece, inspired by McLaren's timeless dashboard instrumentation." For notifications, the Horizon Light has an orange option, and custom made icons.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition runs on Android 10 based OxygenOS 10.0. It features a 6.67-inch (1440x3120 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 516ppi pixel density, 90Hz refresh rate, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 2.96GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with Adreno 640 GPU and 12GB RAM. The McLaren Edition offers 256GB UFS 3.0 storage with no option expand it further.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition camera (front and rear)

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition features a triple rear camera setup, in a horizontal layout – and the setup consists of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor as its primary camera, with an f/1.6 aperture, 1.6-micron pixels (4-in-1), optical image stabilisation (OIS), electronic image stabilisation (EIS). The secondary camera features a 3x telephoto lens with a 8-megapixel sensor, an f/2.4 aperture, and 1.0-micron pixels. The third camera is an ultra-wide angle lens with a 16-megapixel sensor, an f/2.2 aperture, and 117-degree field of view. The rear camera setup is accompanied by a dual-LED flash module.

Rear camera features include 4K video at up to 60fps, 1080p video at up to 60fps, and 720p video at up to 960fps for Super Slow Motion footage. The company is touting camera features like Portrait, an upgraded UltraShot Engine, Nightscape, Pro Mode, AI Scene Detection, Panorama, HDR, Time-Lapse, and RAW Image.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition comes with 12GB of RAM

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition bears a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie sensor up front. The selfie camera sensor has 1-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and EIS. The company is touting features like HDR, Screen Flash, Face Retouching, and Time-Lapse.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition battery and other key features

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition packs a 4,085mAh battery and it supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology which delivers 30W (5V/ 6A) power. Connectivity options on the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, sensor core, laser sensor and a proximity sensor. It has dimensions of 162.6x75.9x8.8 mm, weighs 206 grams, and integrates an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.