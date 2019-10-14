OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition phones were launched last week, and the OnePlus 7T Pro went on sale just a few days ago. The two phones are now receiving a new software update, and the update brings camera improvements and bug fixes. Both our review units have received the update, and while the changelog is minimal, we recommend all early adopters to update at the earliest. The OnePlus 7T Pro price in India is set at Rs. 53,999, while the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is priced at Rs. 58,999.

The OnePlus 7T Pro latest update carries the version number OxygenOS 10.0.1.HD01AA, and theOnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition latest update also carries the same version number OxygenOS 10.0.1 HD01AA. The sizes of both the updates are 109MB and 107MB, respectively. The changelog for both the phones suggests that the update brings improved photo quality, enhanced stability of camera, user experience improvements, and general bug fixes as well as performance improvements.

We recommend users to update their OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition as soon as possible. If you haven't received a notification, check manually in Settings to see if you've received it or not. Ensure that you download the update under good Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge. As is usual with OnePlus, one can expect the rollout to be in batches.

As mentioned, the OnePlus 7T Pro price in India is set at Rs. 53,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The smartphone comes in single, Haze Blue colour option. It is available to buy on Amazon India, OnePlus.in and OnePlus offline stores. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, on the other hand, will go on sale from November 5 with a price tag of Rs. 58,999.