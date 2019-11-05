OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition was launched alongside the OnePlus 7T Pro last month. The special edition came with a different finish on the back panel and had accents in McLaren's signature colour 'Papaya Orange'. OnePlus also packed in 12GB of RAM in the smartphone and offered 256GB of inbuilt storage. This smartphone didn't go on sale like the OnePlus 7T Pro, instead, it had limited number pre-orders first. Buyers could book the smartphone by paying Rs. 5,000 at OnePlus Exclusive stores across India. People who pre-booked the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, got OnePlus Type-C Bullets bundled and deliveries started on October 18.

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition (Review) had briefly gone on sale late last month as well. This, its second sale, was held on October 25 as a part of the 70 minutes (stylised as “7T minutes”) sale. Buyers had the option to buy the smartphone at Rs. 58,999 in these 70 minutes. And now, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is available in open sale. Notably, the November 5 release date had been announced at the time of launch.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edtion price and availability

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition has been priced at Rs. 58,999 for the sole 12GB+256GB variant in India and now it has gone on open sale on OnePlus India's official site as well as Amazon India. HDFC Bank credit and debit cardholders get a flat Rs. 3,000 discount whereas HSBC Cashback card users get an instant 5 percent discount.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition specifications

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition shares a similar design to the OnePlus 7T Pro but has a different paint job. The back panel of the McLaren Edition has a different design, while the smartphone has 'Papaya Orange' elsewhere. The smartphone has a big 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 12GB RAM. The McLaren Edition offers 256GB UFS 3.0 storage and has a dual SIM slot. It sports a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition packs in a 4,085 mAh battery and OnePlus supplies a 30T Warp Charger with 30W output in the box.

Other features of the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition that separate it from the OnePlus 7T Pro include special packaging, a bundled Alcantara case, as well as exclusive animations, themes, and wallpapers.