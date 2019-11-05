Technology News
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Goes on Open Sale in India

You can now get your hands on the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

Updated: 5 November 2019 15:39 IST
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Goes on Open Sale in India

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is now on open sale

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition has 12GB of RAM
  • The smartphone sports a Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
  • It is priced at Rs. 58,999 in India

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition was launched alongside the OnePlus 7T Pro last month. The special edition came with a different finish on the back panel and had accents in McLaren's signature colour 'Papaya Orange'. OnePlus also packed in 12GB of RAM in the smartphone and offered 256GB of inbuilt storage. This smartphone didn't go on sale like the OnePlus 7T Pro, instead, it had limited number pre-orders first. Buyers could book the smartphone by paying Rs. 5,000 at OnePlus Exclusive stores across India. People who pre-booked the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, got OnePlus Type-C Bullets bundled and deliveries started on October 18.

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition (Review) had briefly gone on sale late last month as well. This, its second sale, was held on October 25 as a part of the 70 minutes (stylised as “7T minutes”) sale. Buyers had the option to buy the smartphone at Rs. 58,999 in these 70 minutes. And now, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is available in open sale. Notably, the November 5 release date had been announced at the time of launch.

 

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edtion price and availability

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition has been priced at Rs. 58,999 for the sole 12GB+256GB variant in India and now it has gone on open sale on OnePlus India's official site as well as Amazon India. HDFC Bank credit and debit cardholders get a flat Rs. 3,000 discount whereas HSBC Cashback card users get an instant 5 percent discount.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition specifications

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition shares a similar design to the OnePlus 7T Pro but has a different paint job. The back panel of the McLaren Edition has a different design, while the smartphone has 'Papaya Orange' elsewhere. The smartphone has a big 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 12GB RAM. The McLaren Edition offers 256GB UFS 3.0 storage and has a dual SIM slot. It sports a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition packs in a 4,085 mAh battery and OnePlus supplies a 30T Warp Charger with 30W output in the box.

Other features of the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition that separate it from the OnePlus 7T Pro include special packaging, a bundled Alcantara case, as well as exclusive animations, themes, and wallpapers.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Premium build quality
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Good battery life, very fast charging
  • Up-to-date software
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Bad
  • Unrealistic colours in 4K video
  • Low-light video and photos could be better
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • A little heavy
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition review
Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM12GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4085mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Goes on Open Sale in India
