OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will finally go on sale in India today via Amazon starting at 12pm (noon). The phone is essentially a special edition of the standard OnePlus 7T Pro that has been designed in collaboration with British carmaker McLaren. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition sports the signature McLaren 'papaya orange' accents and a wood-grain finish on the glossy rear panel. The phone packs 12GB of RAM and a 90Hz AMOLED display. The rest of the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition's internal hardware is identical to that of the OnePlus 7T Pro.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition price in India, offers

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition has been priced at Rs. 58,999 in India and will be available via Amazon starting 12pm (noon) today as part of a 70 minutes (stylised as “7T minutes”) sale. OnePlus is providing multiple offers to buyers such as no-cost EMI plans for up to 12 months, 10 percent discount (up to Rs. 2,000) for Axis Bank and Citibank credit and debit cardholders as well as EMI transactions, and an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 400 with all Rupay banking cards.

Pre-bookings for the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition started on October 11 from OnePlus exclusive stores across India, with shipments for pre-orders beginning on October 18. The open sale of the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is set to kick off on November 5 via Amazon India as well as all OnePlus online and offline channels.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition runs on Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0.1 on top. There is a special McLaren UI theme that includes custom wallpapers, animations, a clock face for the always-on display, a new fingerprint recognition animation, and a special papaya orange ‘horizon light' effect for notifications. It sports a 6.67-inch (1440 x 3120 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 516ppi pixel density, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and 90Hz refresh rate.

It draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with Adreno 640 GPU, 12GB RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition features a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture, assisted by an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 117-degree field of view. On the front is a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone sports an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

It comes equipped with a 4,085mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. Connectivity options on the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, sensor core, laser sensor, and a proximity sensor. The limited-edition OnePlus phone measures162.6x75.9x8.8 mm and weighs 206 grams.