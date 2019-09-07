Technology News
OnePlus 7T Pro Protective Case Images Tip Familiar Design With Vertical Camera Module, Pop-Up Selfie Camera

The OnePlus 7T Pro will reportedly look identical to OnePlus 7 Pro.

By | Updated: 7 September 2019 18:26 IST
OnePlus 7T Pro Protective Case Images Tip Familiar Design With Vertical Camera Module, Pop-Up Selfie Camera

Photo Credit: Twitter / Sudhanshu Ambhore

The alleged OnePlus 7T Pro leaked case image show solid black and transparent variants

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T Pro case images show cut out for the pop-up selfie camera
  • It tipped to pack a 4,080mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support
  • The phone will reportedly draw power from Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC

OnePlus 7T duo has lately been frequently visiting the leak arena ahead of the official launch. Now, alleged protective cases for the OnePlus 7T Pro have surfaced online. The leaked images show two types of cases for the OnePlus 7T Pro - one with a solid black colour profile, while the other one is a transparent TPU case for the phone. The cases also clearly show a cutout for a pop-up selfie camera and vertical camera module on the back. Previous leaks have also indicated a centrally aligned vertical camera module on the OnePlus 7T Pro similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The leaked OnePlus 7T Pro case images come courtesy of tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) and appear to have been sourced from a product listing page. The case images clearly show protrusions for the power and volume buttons, and a cut out for the alert slider. There is a cut out on the top as well for the pop-up selfie camera, and it is located in a similar position as the one on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

But what is interesting to note are two small holes – one below the main camera module cutout and the other one located beside it on the left. One of them is almost certainly for the LED flash, but it is unclear what the other cut out around the camera module is for. It appears that OnePlus is looking to add a ToF sensor to the OnePlus 7T Pro. However, it is also possible that a fourth rear camera might make its way to the upcoming phone with a similar design implementation as the Redmi Note 8 Pro or the Huawei Nova 5 Pro.

The leaked case images have a design that falls in with previous OnePlus 7T Pro leaks. Alleged CAD-based renders of the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition have also revealed a similar rear panel profile. It has also been tipped that the OnePlus 7 Pro will look identical to the OnePlus 7 Pro, and will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. It will reportedly come equipped with a 4,080mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T. Camera features of the upcoming phone will reportedly include Macro Mode, HEVC, and Hybrid Image Stabilisation.

Comments

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 7T Pro
OnePlus 7T Pro Protective Case Images Tip Familiar Design With Vertical Camera Module, Pop-Up Selfie Camera
