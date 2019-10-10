Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 7T Pro Launch Expected Today: How to Watch London Event Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

OnePlus 7T Pro Launch Expected Today: How to Watch London Event Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

OnePlus 7T Pro launch event in London will begin at 4pm BST (8.30pm IST).

By | Updated: 10 October 2019 07:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7T Pro Launch Expected Today: How to Watch London Event Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to sport a quad camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will have orange accents on the edges
  • The phone may pack 4,085mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support
  • OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will have a pop-up selfie camera setup

OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to launch at the OnePlus 7T Series launch event in London today. The company has been teasing the arrival of the phone on Twitter, and has a dedicated page for the OnePlus 7T series on Amazon India as well. A McLaren Edition smartphone will also be unveiled today, and is expected to be a variant of the OnePlus 7T Pro. The OnePlus 7T Pro launch event will begin at 4pm BST (8.30pm IST). It will be live streamed on YouTube and the company website both. The OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to sport a notch-less display, and be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

OnePlus 7T Pro launch event live stream details, expected price As we mentioned, the OnePlus 7T Pro launch event in London will begin at 4pm BST (8.30pm IST). The event will be live streamed on the company website and YouTube as well. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is also expected to launch at the event, and the partnership is being teased heavily on social channels. The OnePlus 7T Pro price is yet to announced, however the phone is expected to be priced slightly higher than the OnePlus 7 Pro range. To recall, OnePlus 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 48,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage and goes up to Rs. 52,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The top-end 12GB + 256GB variant is sold at Rs. 57,999.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal suggests that the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will come in 12GB + 256GB configuration, and will be priced between EUR 849 to EUR 859 (roughly between Rs. 66,000 to Rs. 67,000). This will make it the most expensive OnePlus device as of yet. You can watch the OnePlus 7T Pro event live, starting at 8.30pm IST, on the embedded video below:


OnePlus 7T Pro design (expected)

The OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to have the same design architecture as the OnePlus 7 Pro with a vertically aligned rear camera setup and a notch-less display up front. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will reportedly flaunt the same form factor as the OnePlus 7T Pro, but might feature a frosted glass rear panel and orange accents along the edges for differentiation. It is tipped to feature a curved display, and past renders suggest that the OnePlus 7T Pro has a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor alongside its triple rear camera setup. OnePlus launched its OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition last year, and it looks to keep the trend this year on as well.

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications (expected)

Unlike the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7T Pro is reportedly going to pack a 6.65 Quad-HD+ (1440x3100 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The phone will run on Android 10. The front shooter will be a part of a pop-up camera module, instead of a waterdrop-style notch seen on the OnePlus 7T. Among other specifications, there is reportedly a 4,085mAh battery on board with Warp Charge 30T support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Specifications, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Price, OnePlus, OnePlus 7T Pro Price, OnePlus 7T Pro Specifications
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Google to Unveil 5G Pixel Phone on October 15 to Beat Apple to the Punch: Report
OnePlus Care Programme With Free 1-Year Extended Warranty, Upgrade Plans, and More Launched in India
OnePlus 7T Pro Launch Expected Today: How to Watch London Event Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Launch in India on October 16, Xiaomi Teases
  2. Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z: Which Is the Real 'Flagship Killer'?
  3. Jio Starts Charging 6 Paise a Minute for Calls to Other Networks
  4. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  5. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: What to Expect This Year
  6. Realme X2 Pro Official Render Revealed, Also Spotted on TENAA
  7. Redmi 8A Review
  8. Realme X2 Pro to Launch in India in December, CEO Madhav Sheth Confirms
  9. OnePlus 7T Pro Launch Expected Today: How to Watch London Event Live Stream
  10. Realme XT Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 7T Pro Launch Expected Today: How to Watch London Event Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  2. OnePlus Care Programme With Free 1-Year Extended Warranty, Upgrade Plans, and More Launched in India
  3. Google to Unveil 5G Pixel Phone on October 15 to Beat Apple to the Punch: Report
  4. Jio Starts Charging 6 Paise per Minute for Voice Calls to Other Networks
  5. Samsung Heir in India, Likely to Meet PM Narendra Modi and Mukesh Ambani: Report
  6. NBA Fans in China Seek Refund From Tencent as Streaming Suspended
  7. Apple AR Headsets to Arrive in Q2 2020, New iPad Pro Models in Q1: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Redmi 8 With Dual Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Nokia Leads Google Android Enterprise Recommended Phones List With Most Devices: techARC
  10. Harman Kardon Citation Series Home Speakers Launched in India Starting at Rs. 22,999
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.