OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to launch at the OnePlus 7T Series launch event in London today. The company has been teasing the arrival of the phone on Twitter, and has a dedicated page for the OnePlus 7T series on Amazon India as well. A McLaren Edition smartphone will also be unveiled today, and is expected to be a variant of the OnePlus 7T Pro. The OnePlus 7T Pro launch event will begin at 4pm BST (8.30pm IST). It will be live streamed on YouTube and the company website both. The OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to sport a notch-less display, and be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

OnePlus 7T Pro launch event live stream details, expected price As we mentioned, the OnePlus 7T Pro launch event in London will begin at 4pm BST (8.30pm IST). The event will be live streamed on the company website and YouTube as well. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is also expected to launch at the event, and the partnership is being teased heavily on social channels. The OnePlus 7T Pro price is yet to announced, however the phone is expected to be priced slightly higher than the OnePlus 7 Pro range. To recall, OnePlus 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 48,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage and goes up to Rs. 52,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The top-end 12GB + 256GB variant is sold at Rs. 57,999.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal suggests that the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will come in 12GB + 256GB configuration, and will be priced between EUR 849 to EUR 859 (roughly between Rs. 66,000 to Rs. 67,000). This will make it the most expensive OnePlus device as of yet. You can watch the OnePlus 7T Pro event live, starting at 8.30pm IST, on the embedded video below:



OnePlus 7T Pro design (expected)

The OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to have the same design architecture as the OnePlus 7 Pro with a vertically aligned rear camera setup and a notch-less display up front. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will reportedly flaunt the same form factor as the OnePlus 7T Pro, but might feature a frosted glass rear panel and orange accents along the edges for differentiation. It is tipped to feature a curved display, and past renders suggest that the OnePlus 7T Pro has a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor alongside its triple rear camera setup. OnePlus launched its OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition last year, and it looks to keep the trend this year on as well.

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications (expected)

Unlike the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7T Pro is reportedly going to pack a 6.65 Quad-HD+ (1440x3100 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The phone will run on Android 10. The front shooter will be a part of a pop-up camera module, instead of a waterdrop-style notch seen on the OnePlus 7T. Among other specifications, there is reportedly a 4,085mAh battery on board with Warp Charge 30T support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.