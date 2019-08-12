Technology News
OnePlus 7T Pro Launch Now Tipped for October 15, Days After Live Image Leaks

OnePlus 7T Pro launch date has been tipped, following two leaks last week showing it in live images.

12 August 2019
OnePlus 7T Pro Launch Now Tipped for October 15, Days After Live Image Leaks

OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, unlike OnePlus 7 Pro (above)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T Pro is the biannual refresh of 2019 OnePlus lineup
  • It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
  • The OnePlus 7 Pro was powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC

OnePlus 7T Pro is back in the news again, and this time, its launch date has been leaked. OnePlus has since the OnePlus 3 in 2016 stuck to a biannual refresh cycle for its smartphones, with the second half of the year seeing the launch of the 'T' variant - such as the OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5T, and OnePlus 6T. This year is expected to be no different, with the OnePlus 7 Pro expected to be joined by the OnePlus 7T Pro later this year. In line with past launches, the newly tipped launch date is said to be in October. The latest development emerges days after live images of the smartphone were leaked.

According to a tweet by Max J., who is usually a Samsung-focused tipster with the Twitter handle @Samsung_News_, the OnePlus 7T Pro will be launched on October 15. As we mentioned, this is in line with previous launches. To recall, the OnePlus 6T was launched in October, while the OnePlus 5T was launched in November, and the OnePlus 3T was launched in November. Thus, a October-November launch timeline is not unexpected. In case you were wondering where the OnePlus 4T disappeared, OnePlus follows Chinese traditions where the number 4 is considered unlucky, and therefore it went directly from the OnePlus 3T to the OnePlus 5 the following year. in the sequence.

As we mentioned, the OnePlus 7T Pro launch date leak follows two live image leaks from last week. In the first, we saw the smartphone feature a design nearly identical to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The first leak only showed the smartphone from the front, and the display was seen curved at the edges, just like the OnePlus 7 Pro. The smartphone has no notch on the display, tipping it too would sport a pop-up selfie camera like its predecessor.

The second live images leak showed the OnePlus 7T Pro from both the front and back. Not much new was learnt from these images, though the rear panel showed off a triple rear camera setup, very similar to that of the OnePlus 7 Pro. In any case, the OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, as the chief difference between it and the OnePlus 7 Pro - which is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC. Other specifications are expected to be very similar.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus
Abhinav Lal You’ll most likely find Abhinav editing news stories, humouring his possibly unhealthy interest in playing Dota 2, and defending where his beliefs lie in the meritocracy vs. democracy debate. A science fiction and fantasy reader, he is sufficiently starry-eyed to look forward to a utopian future. More
