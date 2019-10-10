Technology News
OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Expected to Debut Today: Live Updates

OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition launch event will start at 4pm BST (8.30pm IST).

By | Updated: 10 October 2019 19:30 IST
OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Expected to Debut Today: Live Updates

Photo Credit: Onleaks/ iGeeksBlog

OnePlus 7T Pro is rumoured to feature a pop-up selfie camera

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to run on Android 10 with OxygenOS 10
  • OnePlus 7T Pro will be the new flagship phone for OnePlus
  • A McLaren Edition of the phone is also expected to launch

OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition are expected to make their debut at the London launch event of OnePlus today. The company will also launch the OnePlus 7T for the European markets at the same event. OnePlus 7T Pro will be joining the already available OnePlus 7T in India and other markets as the new flagship for the OnePlus. Thanks to the leaks and rumours, we have a fair idea of what to expect from the OnePlus 7T Pro, but hopefully OnePlus will have some surprises in the store for us.

As always, we will be sharing live updates from the OnePlus launch event. The launch event will start at 4pm BST (8.30pm IST) and will be streamed live on YouTube. We have also embedded the livestream below in case you want to follow the event in real-time.

 

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications (expected)

The OnePlus 7T Pro is rumoured to sport a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. It is said to have an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 90Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. The OnePlus 7T Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and will get up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

On the imaging front, the phone is tipped to sport a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view.

OnePlus 7T Pro is also said to pack a 4,085mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T. Lastly, the phone will run on Android 10 with OxygenOS 10, same as OnePlus 7T.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition price, specifications (expected)

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is expected to mostly have the same specifications as the OnePlus 7T Pro. It could have more RAM and a bundled fast charger in the box. The design tweaks will be the only major departure between the regular OnePlus 7T Pro and the McLaren edition.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is said to cost EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 66,700)- EUR 859 (roughly Rs. 67,500) for the 12GB + 256GB model. Given OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition debuted in just one storage version, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is also likely to get just one storage option.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Expected to Debut Today: Live Updates
