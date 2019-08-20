OnePlus 7T Pro is set to launch in India on September 26, according to a new rumour. The latest development comes just days after the OnePlus 7T Pro was claimed to debut on October 15. OnePlus has a record of launching biannual refresh cycle for its smartphones by offering "T" variants. The Shenzhen-based company started the trend with the OnePlus 3 back in 2016 and expanded it since the launch of the OnePlus 6T in October last year. Alongside the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus may bring the OnePlus 7T -- an upgrade of the OnePlus 7.

The tipster who goes by the username Max J claims that the OnePlus 7T Pro will be launched in India on September 26. The same tipster last week reported that the OnePlus 7T Pro would debut on October 15. However, it has now been clarified that the sale of the OnePlus 7T Pro is scheduled for October 15, while its launch in India is set for September 26. The smartphone is also said to make way to the US and Europe on October 10.

If we believe the latest rumour, the OnePlus 7T Pro will arrive within four months of the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 launch in the country. This is a bit odd especially if we consider the previous launches of the T variants that took place mostly in the six-month window.

Some live images were leaked earlier this month that were rumoured to be of the OnePlus 7T Pro. One of those leaked images showed the front of the smartphone that was seen with curved edges and a no-notch design -- hinting at a pop-up selfie camera just like the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Another leaked live image purportedly showed the back of OnePlus 7T Pro that appeared to have a vertically-placed triple rear camera setup. The new OnePlus phone is also expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. This could be the prime difference from the OnePlus 7 Pro that comes with the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

OnePlus is likely to bring the OnePlus 7T alongside the OnePlus 7T Pro. However, the rumour mill is yet to mention the details about the watered-down model that could be an upgrade of the OnePlus 7.