OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch Teasers Begin, Amazon India Unveils OnePlus 7T Series October 10 Event Page

OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to have a design similar to OnePlus 7 Pro but would come with upgraded specifications.

By | Updated: 5 October 2019 17:28 IST
Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ iGeeksBlog

Highlights
  • OnePlus India has suggested OnePlus 7T Pro launch date
  • Amazon.in includes a dedicated webpage to hint at the launch
  • OnePlus is hosting a launch event in London on October 10

OnePlus 7T Pro, the next-generation OnePlus flagship, is now being teased to launch in India on October 10. OnePlus through its official India Twitter account has suggested the India release date of the OnePlus 7T Pro. Additionally, Amazon.in has included a dedicated webpage that highlights the expansion of the OnePlus 7T series in the country on October 10. The OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to come as an upgrade to the OnePlus 7 Pro that was launched in India earlier this year. The new smartphone will sit alongside the OnePlus 7T that the Chinese company brought first to the Indian market last month.

"Thought we were done? Oh[,] we're just getting started. Watch out for something special," OnePlus tweeted through its India account on Saturday. The tweet matches the London OnePlus 7T series launch event that is widely expected to see the OnePlus 7T Pro smartphone unveiled, and also matches the launch date that we spotted on the HDFC Bank offer listing earlier this week. The listing had mentioned the tentative sale date for the offline and online availability of the OnePlus 7T Pro in India, and an October 15 availability on Amazon India.

The tweet posted by the OnePlus India Twitter account points to a fresh Amazon India webpage that says a OnePlus 7T series launch is happening on October 10. The URL of the main image also contains the words '7TPRO', further tipping the OnePlus 7T Pro launch at the event. The webpage shows off all the key features of the OnePlus 7T, which debuted last month.

OnePlus has so far officially confirmed that it is hosting a launch event in London on October 10. But the latest OnePlus tweet as well as the listing on Amazon.in suggest that the launch event has significance for India as well. FoneArena was first to spot the 7TPRO mention in the Amazon image URL.

If we look at what has been rumoured so far, the OnePlus 7T Pro will come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and include a 4,080mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support. Some of its leaked renders have also suggested various design similarities with the existing OnePlus 7 Pro.

Comments

