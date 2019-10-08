Technology News
OnePlus 7T Pro Alleged Leaked Images Tip New ‘Haze Blue’ Colour Option, Similar Design as OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro's alleged Haze Blue variant doesn't look very different from OnePlus 7 Pro's Nebula Blue version.

Updated: 8 October 2019 15:55 IST
Photo Credit: Ishaan Agarwal/Twitter

The OnePlus 7T Pro is all set to launch on October 10

Highlights
  • The OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to launch in a new colour
  • The colour is expected to be called ‘Haze Blue’
  • The OnePlus 7T Pro will launch on October 10

Shortly after launching the OnePlus 7T, the company is all set to launch a phone on October 10, which expected to be the OnePlus 7T Pro. This is the followup to the OnePlus 7 Pro that the company launched back in May. We've seen leaked renders of the phone but a couple of more recent ones suggest the OnePlus 7T Pro might ship in a new shade of blue, which some are calling ‘Haze Blue.' We only have a few days to go for the launch, so we'll know for sure soon.

These new leaks come from a couple of tipsters on Twitter — Max J (@SamsungNews) and Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) — who've supposedly managed to get their hands on some official looking renders. Max_J tweeted a highly zoomed-in shot of, what looks like, the backs of two OnePlus devices bearing different shades of blue. The new shade of blue, if true, is expected to be higher compared to the older Nebula Blue version. Meanwhile, Agarwal tweeted four high resolution renders of what he claims to be the OnePlus 7T Pro. He also distinctly states that the new colour will be called ‘Haze Blue.' From the images alone, it doesn't look all too different from the Nebula Blue version of the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review).

While you should take these leaks with a grain of salt till OnePlus official confirms it, what we know for a fact is that there's most likely a McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro also in the works. OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau tweeted a teaser image of a box, with carbon fibre texture and an orange band, hinting at it being a McLaren Edition. OnePlus had released a similar special edition of the OnePlus 6T, so we could see a special edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro.

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications (expected)

OnePlus 7T Pro is tipped to draw power from the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and will reportedly come equipped with a 4,080mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T. The phone will also reportedly come with a triple rear camera setup, a pop-up selfie camera, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. 

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro review, OnePlus 7T Pro price, OnePlus 7T Pro price in India, OnePlus 7T Pro specifications
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
