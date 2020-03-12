Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Get First OxygenOS Open Beta Update With Live Caption, February Patch

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Get First OxygenOS Open Beta Update With Live Caption, February Patch

OnePlus has also invested $30 million (roughly Rs. 222.84 crores) to scale up its 5G research and development efforts.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 12 March 2020 19:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Get First OxygenOS Open Beta Update With Live Caption, February Patch

OxygenOS Open Beta 1 optimises RAM management on the two phones

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are getting the first open beta update
  • OxygenOS Open Beta 1 enhances the performance of tap gestures
  • It also fixes audio and video issues with pre-loading videos

OnePlus has rolled out first open beta updates for the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, nearly three months after OnePlus first kicked off the closed beta programme for the two phones. The OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update for the OnePlus 7T duo brings the Live Caption feature, which was until recently exclusive to the Pixel phones from Google. Moreover, the update also brings the February 2020 Android Security patch and introduces a host of other system optimisations and software-level enhancements for the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro pair.

OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update for OnePlus 7T (MD5-31e3b0e4385d70efbcc52305897cf2dd) is 2.28GB in size, while the corresponding OxyegnOS Open Beta build for the OnePlus 7T Pro (MD5-167966a244d98efbd30633dcb60287d9) is 2.32GB in size. Download files are now available on the official OnePlus support forum for the OnePlus 7T duo. The OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update for both the phones has an identical changelog.

Talking about the changes arriving with the update, it optimises RAM management and enhances the sensitivity of tap gestures of the lock screen and Ambient Display. But the most important one is the addition of Live Caption feature, which detects speech in media files and shows captions in real-time. In order to enable Live Caption on the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, users have to follow this path: Settings > System > Accessibility > Live Caption.

Additionally, OnePlus has again demonstrated its commitment towards the 5G technology by investing around $30 million (roughly Rs. 222.84 crores) to scale up its R&D operations towards its 5G efforts. "5G is a top priority in our product strategy. We have been investing in 5G for years and we plan to further develop application scenarios based on the daily usage habits of users, such as cloud gaming, cloud videos and cloud storage services," OnePlus CEO Pete Lau was quoted as saying in a press release. Earlier this month, Lau made it clear that moving forward OnePlus will go all-in on 5G, starting with the OnePlus 8 series phones.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent overall performance
  • All the features of OxygenOS 10 and security of Android 10
  • Good battery life with extremely quick charging
  • Premium looks and construction quality
  • Great display and good speakers
  • Bad
  • Some bugs and inconsistencies with the camera app
  • Low-light photos and videos could be better
  • No water or dust resistance
Read detailed OnePlus 7T review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Good battery life, very fast charging
  • Up-to-date software
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Bad
  • Unrealistic colours in 4K video
  • Low-light video and photos could be better
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • A little heavy
Read detailed OnePlus 7T Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4085mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OxygenOS Open Beta, Live Caption, 5G
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Samsung Galaxy A31 Spotted on US FCC Site, Tips Connectivity Options and Dimensions

Related Stories

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Get First OxygenOS Open Beta Update With Live Caption, February Patch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Samsung ‘Funbelievable’ Smart TVs Launched in India
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G Review
  5. Vu Premium 4K TV Range Launched in India
  6. Nokia Android 10 Update Roadmap Revised Due to Coronavirus
  7. Redmi K20 Pro Update in India Brings February Patch, Vlog Mode: Reports
  8. Samsung Galaxy M21 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India on March 16
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X2 Gets Top DisplayMate Rating, Find X2 Pro Said to Get Massive 637,009 Score on AnTuTu
  2. Lava Pay Payments App for Feature Phones Launched, Does Not Require an Internet Connection
  3. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Get First OxygenOS Open Beta Update With Live Caption, February Patch
  4. Samsung Galaxy A31 Spotted on US FCC Site, Tips Connectivity Options and Dimensions
  5. Redmi K30 Pro Price Tipped, Launch Event Will Debut More Than Smartphones: Reports
  6. Bitcoin Slumps as Global Market Turmoil Over Coronavirus Infects Cryptocurrencies
  7. Google Play Brings Dark Theme to All Android Devices: Here’s How to Enable It
  8. Facebook Horizon Social VR App Beta Testing Begins
  9. Google Said to Block Android TV Partners From Also Using Amazon Fire TV
  10. Google Chromecast Ultra Refresh Will Come With a Remote: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.