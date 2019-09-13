Technology News
OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Leaked Cases Suggest Changes Over Existing OnePlus 7 Models

OnePlus 7T Pro appears to have a dedicated ToF sensor for depth sensing.

By | Updated: 13 September 2019 11:06 IST
OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Leaked Cases Suggest Changes Over Existing OnePlus 7 Models

Photo Credit: GizmoChina

OnePlus 7T Pro purported cases suggest the same button placements that we saw on OnePlus 7 Pro

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T is suggested to have a circular camera module
  • Two purported cases of OnePlus 7T Pro have been sourced
  • OnePlus 7T Pro appears to have a pill-shaped camera setup at the back

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro launch is expected to take place later this month. But ahead of their formal announcement, cases of both new OnePlus phones are claimed to have surfaced online. The images showing the purported cases of the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are suggesting design changes from the existing OnePlus 7-series models. While the OnePlus 7T Pro appears to have many similarities with the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7T seems to have a revamped back panel over the OnePlus 7 and sports a circular design for its rear camera setup.

Android-focussed blog GizmoChina claims to have sourced a carbon fibre-finished case of the OnePlus 7T alongside two cases of the rumoured OnePlus 7T Pro in carbon fibre and nylon finish to suggest what we would get from the Chinese company soon.

The purported case of the OnePlus 7T suggests a circular camera housing at the back that could include three image sensors. The arrangement of buttons on the new OnePlus phone is likely to be in line with what was available on the OnePlus 7.

oneplus 7t purported case image gizmochina OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T purported case suggests a circular camera module at the back
Photo Credit: GizmoChina

 

On the other hand, the purported cases of the OnePlus 7T Pro show that the new smartphone will carry a similar pill-shaped camera setup at the back -- just like the OnePlus 7 Pro. The button placements of the OnePlus 7T Pro also appears to be the same of its predecessor. Further, there is a cutout at the top, supposedly for the pop-up selfie camera module.

However, one major difference between the purported cases of the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro is the presence of a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor alongside the triple rear camera setup. The fourth sensor is likely to sit next to triple cameras of the new OnePlus phone to enable depth sensing.

This is notably not the first time we are seeing purported cases of the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. Earlier this month, some protective case images reportedly related to the OnePlus 7T Pro highlighted its design similarities with the OnePlus 7 Pro. A OnePlus 7T protective case design render was also leaked last week that suggested its circular camera module.

OnePlus 7T specifications (rumoured)

If we look at the recent rumours, the OnePlus 7T would have a 3,800mAh battery and a 2K Super AMOLED 90Hz display. Other rumoured specifications include 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, a triple rear camera setup (48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel), and a 16-megapixel front camera.

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications (rumoured)

The OnePlus 7T Pro, on the other front, is reported to have the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC under the hood to deliver some performance increments over the OnePlus 7 Pro. The smartphone is also said to have a 4,080mAh battery and run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Price in India, Specifications, Features, and Release Date: Everything We Know So Far

OnePlus is rumoured to launch the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro in India on September 26, while their sale could begin from October 15. Alongside the new smartphones, the Shenzhen-based company is expected to unveil the anticipated OnePlus TV with a compact remote controller and Kevlar finish back.

Further reading: OnePlus 7T specifications, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro specifications, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
iPhone XR Will Be More Popular Than iPhone 11, IDC Predicts
OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Leaked Cases Suggest Changes Over Existing OnePlus 7 Models
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.