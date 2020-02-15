OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7 have started receiving new OxygenOS updates that bring the January 2020 Android security patch. The latest updates also add VoWiFi calling support to the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7, specifically for Jio users. OnePlus has also optimised RAM management through the fresh OxygenOS update. The new updates have been released as a staged rollout and are reaching a limited number of users initially -- with a broader rollout set for the next few days.

In India, the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7 are receiving OxygenOS 10.3.1. The users in Europe and global markets are, however, receiving OxygenOS 10.0.4 on the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 models and OxygenOS 10.0.7 on the OnePlus 7T Pro.

As per the changelog provided on the official forum, the latest OxygenOS versions for the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7 include identical changes. The updates bring the January Android security patch, and optimise RAM management. Specifically for Indian users, the updates include VoWiFi support for Jio network and a cloud service to enable synchronisation with Contacts and Notes.

There is also an upgraded Work-Life Balance mode with optimised message notification, app selection, and added support for location, calendar, and auto-track feature. The Indian users can additionally avail cricket scores as a card in their Shelf to access live match scores and team updates.

The new updates improve black/ blank screen issues that occurred with some apps. There is also a feature to support reminders for privacy alerts. Besides, the updates improve system stability and fix general bugs.

“The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs,” the OnePlus team wrote in the forum posts.

You can check the availability of the latest updates on your OnePlus device by visiting the Settings menu.