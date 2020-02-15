Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Start Receiving New OxygenOS Updates With Jio VoWiFi Support

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Start Receiving New OxygenOS Updates With Jio VoWiFi Support

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7 users in India are getting OxygenOS 10.3.1.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 February 2020 15:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Start Receiving New OxygenOS Updates With Jio VoWiFi Support

OnePlus 7-series smartphones have received VoWiFi support for Jio network

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7 series are receiving new OxygenOS update
  • The new updates bring a cloud service for Indian users
  • OnePlus users in India have also got live cricket scores feature

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7 have started receiving new OxygenOS updates that bring the January 2020 Android security patch. The latest updates also add VoWiFi calling support to the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7, specifically for Jio users. OnePlus has also optimised RAM management through the fresh OxygenOS update. The new updates have been released as a staged rollout and are reaching a limited number of users initially -- with a broader rollout set for the next few days.

In India, the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7 are receiving OxygenOS 10.3.1. The users in Europe and global markets are, however, receiving OxygenOS 10.0.4 on the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 models and OxygenOS 10.0.7 on the OnePlus 7T Pro.

As per the changelog provided on the official forum, the latest OxygenOS versions for the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7 include identical changes. The updates bring the January Android security patch, and optimise RAM management. Specifically for Indian users, the updates include VoWiFi support for Jio network and a cloud service to enable synchronisation with Contacts and Notes.

There is also an upgraded Work-Life Balance mode with optimised message notification, app selection, and added support for location, calendar, and auto-track feature. The Indian users can additionally avail cricket scores as a card in their Shelf to access live match scores and team updates.

The new updates improve black/ blank screen issues that occurred with some apps. There is also a feature to support reminders for privacy alerts. Besides, the updates improve system stability and fix general bugs.

“The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs,” the OnePlus team wrote in the forum posts.

You can check the availability of the latest updates on your OnePlus device by visiting the Settings menu.

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Good battery life, very fast charging
  • Up-to-date software
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Bad
  • Unrealistic colours in 4K video
  • Low-light video and photos could be better
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • A little heavy
Read detailed OnePlus 7T Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4085mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Below-average low-light camera performance
  • Inconsistent focus in portraits and macros
  • Poor low-light video stabilisation
Read detailed OnePlus 7 review
Display 6.41-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OxygenOS 10.3.1, OxygenOS 10.0.4, OxygenOS 10.0.7, OxygenOS update, OxygenOS, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Google Pixel 5 XL Purported Render Surfaces Online, Triple Rear Cameras, Matte-Finish Glass Back Indicated

Related Stories

OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Start Receiving New OxygenOS Updates With Jio VoWiFi Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  2. OnePlus 8 Specifications Surface in a Purported Geekbench Listing
  3. Oppo A31 (2020) With 4230mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 Launched
  4. Xiaomi Increases Redmi Note 8 Price in India Over Supply Chain Troubles
  5. Huawei Nova 7i With 40W SuperCharge, 48-Megapixel Shooter Launched
  6. Huawei Watch GT 2 Review
  7. PUBG v6.2 Update Adds 8v8 Team Deathmatch Mode
  8. Missed Call? Counting the Cost of No-Show Mobile World Congress
  9. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Set to Launch in India on March 2
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Start Receiving New OxygenOS Updates With Jio VoWiFi Support
  2. Google Pixel 5 XL Purported Render Surfaces Online, Triple Rear Cameras, Matte-Finish Glass Back Indicated
  3. Google Removes Alleged Spying App ToTok From the Play Store Again
  4. Mars to Disappear Behind the Moon on February 18
  5. Google Protests 'Eye-Catching' $2.6 Billion EU Fine, Judge Disagrees
  6. Amazon, Flipkart Push Back Against Proposed 1 Percent Tax on Online Sellers
  7. Facebook Cancels Global Marketing Summit on Coronavirus Fears
  8. Google Said to Mull Licensing Deals With Publishers to Pay for Premium News Content
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Price in India Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  10. Nokia 2.3 Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 7,199
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.