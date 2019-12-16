OnePlus has been launching two flagship smartphone series every year for a while now, and the latest smartphone products from the company are the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. The more affordable OnePlus 7T is priced at Rs. 34,999 onwards, and is already a popular option in India and other markets served by OnePlus. The device is now receiving a new software update - OxygenOS 10.0.7 - which brings system and camera improvements to the smartphone. The update was announced on the company's official forum, and is rolling out now.

The update was announced late last week, and is rolling out incrementally to users of the OnePlus 7T (Review). The update is being pushed OTA (over-the-air) and will gradually be pushed directly to compatible devices to download and install.

The changelog for the update includes improved launch speed for some apps, optimised RAM management, optimisations for black-and-white screen issues on some apps, improved system stability and bug fixes, Android security patch update for November 2019, and improved photo quality for the camera. The previous update to version 10.0.6 which rolled out in mid-November brought some improvements and optimisations, but didn't update the security patch.

Interestingly, some users are reporting that they are receiving the update with the version number 10.3.0. OnePlus forum moderators have acknowledged this issue, and have confirmed that the company is looking into these reports. The smartphone was launched with Android 10 out-of-the-box, so it will be a while before the OnePlus 7T receive major system updates.

OnePlus also launched the 7T Pro (Review) and 7T Pro McLaren Edition in October. Priced at Rs. 53,999 and Rs. 58,999 respectively, the devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and come with up to 12GB of RAM.