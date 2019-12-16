Technology News
OnePlus 7T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.7 Update With System and Camera Improvements

OnePlus 7T gets the November Android security patch with the update.

By | Updated: 16 December 2019 12:40 IST
OnePlus 7T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.7 Update With System and Camera Improvements

OnePlus 7T was launched in India in September this year

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T is receiving the OxygenOS 10.0.7 update now
  • The update brings some useful improvements for the system and camera
  • OnePlus is known for rolling out regular software updates to its devices

OnePlus has been launching two flagship smartphone series every year for a while now, and the latest smartphone products from the company are the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. The more affordable OnePlus 7T is priced at Rs. 34,999 onwards, and is already a popular option in India and other markets served by OnePlus. The device is now receiving a new software update - OxygenOS 10.0.7 - which brings system and camera improvements to the smartphone. The update was announced on the company's official forum, and is rolling out now.

The update was announced late last week, and is rolling out incrementally to users of the OnePlus 7T (Review). The update is being pushed OTA (over-the-air) and will gradually be pushed directly to compatible devices to download and install.

The changelog for the update includes improved launch speed for some apps, optimised RAM management, optimisations for black-and-white screen issues on some apps, improved system stability and bug fixes, Android security patch update for November 2019, and improved photo quality for the camera. The previous update to version 10.0.6 which rolled out in mid-November brought some improvements and optimisations, but didn't update the security patch.

Interestingly, some users are reporting that they are receiving the update with the version number 10.3.0. OnePlus forum moderators have acknowledged this issue, and have confirmed that the company is looking into these reports. The smartphone was launched with Android 10 out-of-the-box, so it will be a while before the OnePlus 7T receive major system updates.

OnePlus also launched the 7T Pro (Review) and 7T Pro McLaren Edition in October. Priced at Rs. 53,999 and Rs. 58,999 respectively, the devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and come with up to 12GB of RAM.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent overall performance
  • All the features of OxygenOS 10 and security of Android 10
  • Good battery life with extremely quick charging
  • Premium looks and construction quality
  • Great display and good speakers
  • Bad
  • Some bugs and inconsistencies with the camera app
  • Low-light photos and videos could be better
  • No water or dust resistance
Read detailed OnePlus 7T review
Display6.55-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3800mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 7T, Android 10
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

OnePlus 7T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.7 Update With System and Camera Improvements
Comment
 
 

  How Facebook Tracks In-Store Shopping in the US to Targets Users With Ads
