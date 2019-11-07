Technology News
  • OnePlus 7T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.5 Update With Bug Fixes, October Patch; OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Get Open Beta 5 Update

OxygenOS 10.0.5 udpate brings a fix for the double-tap gesture for screen activation, improved system stability, and general bug fixes.

By | Updated: 7 November 2019 14:19 IST
OnePlus 7T users are getting a new OxygenOS update

Highlights
  • Version for the latest OnePlus 7T update is OxygenOS 10.0.5
  • OnePlus 7 Pro update brings new privacy alerts for apps permissions
  • The updates also bring improved system stability

OnePlus 7T users are now receiving a new OxygenOS update, which also brings along the October Android security patch. The update also brings a slew of bug fixes, so be sure to install the update when you receive it. The version number for the latest update is OxygenOS 10.0.5. Separately, OnePlus is also rolling out the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users as well. This update brings optimisations to the touch experience, fixes the navigation bar colour in dark mode, and more.

Starting with the OxygenOS 10.0.5 update, OnePlus announced on its forums that the OnePlus 7T is now receiving the update. The changelog suggests that the update brings along the October Android security patch, a fix for the double-tap gesture for screen activation, and improved system stability and general bug fixes. The update is rolling out in a staged manner; therefore users should not be surprised if they don't receive the update immediately. We advise you to keep checking manually in Settings, if you haven't received a notification already.

Alongside the OnePlus 7T update, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users are now receiving the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update. The user submitted changelog suggests that this update brings optimised touch experience while playing games, a fix for the navigation bar colour under dark mode, new privacy alerts for apps with permission access to camera, locations, etc, and improved system stability as well. The update also improves the stability of the weather app and fixes known issues, and also optimises the Emergency Rescuer feature to improve the product experience. If you are a beta tester on one of the mentioned phones, you should receive the update soon via an OTA. Both of these update rollouts were first reported by XDA Developers.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent overall performance
  • All the features of OxygenOS 10 and security of Android 10
  • Good battery life with extremely quick charging
  • Premium looks and construction quality
  • Great display and good speakers
  • Bad
  • Some bugs and inconsistencies with the camera app
  • Low-light photos and videos could be better
  • No water or dust resistance
Read detailed OnePlus 7T review
Display6.55-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3800mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM12GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Below-average low-light camera performance
  • Inconsistent focus in portraits and macros
  • Poor low-light video stabilisation
Read detailed OnePlus 7 review
Display6.41-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3700mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OxygenOS, OxygenOS 10.0.5, OxygenOS Open beta 5
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
