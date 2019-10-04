OnePlus 7T was launched last week, and its sales began on September 28 during the Amazon Great Indian festival. The new phone was a predominant factor in helping Amazon reach Rs. 500 crore revenue during the Great Indian Festival. This phone has now received a new update and it brings along a slew of bug fixes and performance improvements. The company says that it is an incremental rollout, and the update will only reach a small percentage of users today.

OxygenOS 10.0.3 update is rolling out to OnePlus 7T users, the company announced on the forums. This update is the first to roll out to consumers since the phone's launch last month. The changelog suggests that the phone gets general bug fixes and improvements, improved photo quality, enhanced stability of camera, and user experience improvements as well.

We recommend you install the update as soon as you receive it, but ensure that your battery is sufficiently charged and you are under good Wi-Fi connection. If you haven't received a notification, check for the update manually in Settings.

To recall, the OnePlus 7T price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, whereas its 8GB + 256GB variant retails at Rs. 39,999. The phone is offered in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue colour options in a new matte frosted glass look. Key features on the phone include a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop-style notch, a 3,800mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. It also supports Warp Charge 30T that is touted to be 18 percent faster than Warp Charge 30 found on OnePlus 7 Pro.