Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 7T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.3 Update, Brings Improved Photo Quality, Bug Fixes

OnePlus 7T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.3 Update, Brings Improved Photo Quality, Bug Fixes

The update is rolling out in a phased manner.

By | Updated: 4 October 2019 10:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.3 Update, Brings Improved Photo Quality, Bug Fixes

OnePlus 7T is priced in India starting at Rs. 37,999

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T 8GB + 256GB variant retails at Rs. 39,999
  • The update is the first to rollout to consumers since availability
  • It brings improved photo quality, camera stability

OnePlus 7T was launched last week, and its sales began on September 28 during the Amazon Great Indian festival. The new phone was a predominant factor in helping Amazon reach Rs. 500 crore revenue during the Great Indian Festival. This phone has now received a new update and it brings along a slew of bug fixes and performance improvements. The company says that it is an incremental rollout, and the update will only reach a small percentage of users today.

OxygenOS 10.0.3 update is rolling out to OnePlus 7T users, the company announced on the forums. This update is the first to roll out to consumers since the phone's launch last month. The changelog suggests that the phone gets general bug fixes and improvements, improved photo quality, enhanced stability of camera, and user experience improvements as well.

We recommend you install the update as soon as you receive it, but ensure that your battery is sufficiently charged and you are under good Wi-Fi connection. If you haven't received a notification, check for the update manually in Settings.

To recall, the OnePlus 7T price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, whereas its 8GB + 256GB variant retails at Rs. 39,999. The phone is offered in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue colour options in a new matte frosted glass look. Key features on the phone include a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop-style notch, a 3,800mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. It also supports Warp Charge 30T that is touted to be 18 percent faster than Warp Charge 30 found on OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent overall performance
  • All the features of OxygenOS 10 and security of Android 10
  • Good battery life with extremely quick charging
  • Premium looks and construction quality
  • Great display and good speakers
  • Bad
  • Some bugs and inconsistencies with the camera app
  • Low-light photos and videos could be better
  • No water or dust resistance
Read detailed OnePlus 7T review
Display6.55-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3800mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: oneplus 7t leaks, OnePlus 7T price in India, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
US, Allies Ask Facebook Not to Expand Encryption on Its Services
Joker Box Office: $5.4 Million Opening in 4 Markets Including India
OnePlus 7T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.3 Update, Brings Improved Photo Quality, Bug Fixes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro Specifications Include Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 65W Fast Charging
  2. Realme Buds Wireless Review
  3. Redmi 8 to Launch in India on October 9, Spotted on Google Play Console
  4. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  5. NASA InSight Mars Lander Captures Marsquakes, Other Martian Sounds
  6. Xiaomi Says It Sold Over 250,000 Mi TVs in Diwali Sales
  7. WhatsApp Is Reportedly Working on Self-Destructing Messages Feature
  8. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  9. Samsung Galaxy M30s Review
  10. Call of Duty: Mobile First Impressions - Better Than PUBG Mobile?
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Defends Being a Billionaire, Encryption in Live Q&A
  2. Joker Box Office: $5.4 Million Opening in 4 Markets Including India
  3. OnePlus 7T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.3 Update, Brings Improved Photo Quality, Bug Fixes
  4. US, Allies Ask Facebook Not to Expand Encryption on Its Services
  5. Threads Is a New Snapchat-Like Messaging App From Instagram for Close Friends
  6. Apple CEO Tim Cook Not Interested in Launching a Cryptocurrency
  7. Apple Expected to Launch 16-Inch MacBook, New iPad Pro This Month
  8. Google Action Blocks Accessibility Tool Announced for People With Cognitive Disabilities
  9. Users in India Third Most Exposed to Formjacking Attacks: Symantec
  10. London Court Allows Mass Claim Against Google Over iPhone Data
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.