OnePlus 7T Officially Confirmed to Feature HDR10+ Certified Display

OnePlus 7T has been teased in numerous titbits by OnePlus ahead of its debut on September 26. After revealing that the OnePlus 7T will also feature a 90Hz display akin to the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus has now announced that the OnePlus 7T will pack an HDR10+ display. An HDR10+ display again brings the OnePlus 7T on parity with the OnePlus 7 Pro, which also came equipped with an HDR10+ certified Optic AMOLED display. OnePlus 7T is all set to go official a day from now, alongside the OnePlus TV, at an event in New Delhi.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer revealed via a tweet that the OnePlus 7T will sport an HDR10+ display, which means users will be able to watch HDR content on platforms such as Netflix and YouTube. Of course, that's if Netflix certifies it, though we can expect the streaming company to do so as it had certified the OnePlus 7 Pro. The true benefit of an HDR10-certified display is that it renders bright and dark regions of a scene with higher colour accuracy, which means watching movies will be a more visually pleasing experience on the OnePlus 7T's screen, compared to phones packing a non-HDR-certified display.

As per a recent leak, the OnePlus 7T will sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that will be HDR10+certified and will have a 90Hz refresh rate, the last two of which have now been officially confirmed. The company has also confirmed that the OnePlus 7T will run Android 10 out-of-the-box, becoming the first phone in the market to do so. It will also debut an all-new OxygenOS custom skin. Additionally, the OnePlus 7T will support 23 percent faster charging, thanks to the proprietary Warp Charge 30T standard.

As for the phone itself, OnePlus has already given us a glimpse of its gradient design and the circular camera module that will house 3 lenses. The upcoming OnePlus flagship's rear panel is touted to flaunt a “smooth matte surface with a brilliant metallic radiance” that will make its debut with the OnePlus 7T. OnePlus 7T will reportedly be powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and will be unveiled on September 26 in India.