Technology News
loading

OnePlus 7T Officially Confirmed to Feature HDR10+ Certified Display

OnePlus 7T will be launched alongside the OnePlus TV on September 26.

By | Updated: 25 September 2019 19:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7T Officially Confirmed to Feature HDR10+ Certified Display

OnePlus 7T is tipped to feature a a 6.55-inch AMOLED display

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T has been confirmed to sport a 90Hz display
  • The upcoming phone will also support Warp Charge 30T
  • It will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC

OnePlus 7T has been teased in numerous titbits by OnePlus ahead of its debut on September 26. After revealing that the OnePlus 7T will also feature a 90Hz display akin to the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus has now announced that the OnePlus 7T will pack an HDR10+ display. An HDR10+ display again brings the OnePlus 7T on parity with the OnePlus 7 Pro, which also came equipped with an HDR10+ certified Optic AMOLED display. OnePlus 7T is all set to go official a day from now, alongside the OnePlus TV, at an event in New Delhi.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer revealed via a tweet that the OnePlus 7T will sport an HDR10+ display, which means users will be able to watch HDR content on platforms such as Netflix and YouTube. Of course, that's if Netflix certifies it, though we can expect the streaming company to do so as it had certified the OnePlus 7 Pro. The true benefit of an HDR10-certified display is that it renders bright and dark regions of a scene with higher colour accuracy, which means watching movies will be a more visually pleasing experience on the OnePlus 7T's screen, compared to phones packing a non-HDR-certified display.

As per a recent leak, the OnePlus 7T will sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that will be HDR10+certified and will have a 90Hz refresh rate, the last two of which have now been officially confirmed. The company has also confirmed that the OnePlus 7T will run Android 10 out-of-the-box, becoming the first phone in the market to do so. It will also debut an all-new OxygenOS custom skin. Additionally, the OnePlus 7T will support 23 percent faster charging, thanks to the proprietary Warp Charge 30T standard.

As for the phone itself, OnePlus has already given us a glimpse of its gradient design and the circular camera module that will house 3 lenses. The upcoming OnePlus flagship's rear panel is touted to flaunt a “smooth matte surface with a brilliant metallic radiance” that will make its debut with the OnePlus 7T. OnePlus 7T will reportedly be powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and will be unveiled on September 26 in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Apple Music for Android Update Brings Chromecast Support, Real-Time Lyrics, Dark Mode
OnePlus 7T Officially Confirmed to Feature HDR10+ Certified Display
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi AirDots Pro 2 With Up to 14-Hour Battery Life, New Power Bank Launched
  2. What to Expect from Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales This Year
  3. Samsung Galaxy A10s 3GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India Today
  4. Redmi 8A With Display Notch, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Xiaomi Diwali Sale Discounts, Offers Revealed for All Phones
  6. Realme X2 Goes Official With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  7. OnePlus 7T Officially Confirmed to Feature HDR10+ Certified Display
  8. Xiaomi's New Mi Mix Alpha Is an Almost All-Screen Smartphone
  9. Mario Kart Tour Is Now Finally Available on Android, iOS
  10. MIUI 11 Released, Set to Reach Devices Starting Mid-October
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Pro Max Beats Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Galaxy Note 10+ in a Battery Life Test: Video
  2. OnePlus 7T Officially Confirmed to Feature HDR10+ Certified Display
  3. Apple Music for Android Update Brings Chromecast Support, Real-Time Lyrics, Dark Mode
  4. Samsung Galaxy Fold India Launch Confirmed for October 1
  5. Canon EOS M200 Launched, the Company's Latest Entry-Level Mirrorless Camera
  6. Poco F1 Will Get MIUI 11 Update, Pocophone Chief Alvin Tse Confirms
  7. Spotify Adds Two New Playlists - On Repeat and Repeat Rewind - That Highlight Your Favourite Tracks
  8. Samsung Galaxy M30 3GB RAM Variant Launched in India, 4GB RAM Option to Get Discount: Price, Specifications
  9. iPad (2019) With 10.2-Inch Display Starts Shipping
  10. Redmi Y2 Android Pie Update Rollout Resumes With Optimisations in Tow
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.