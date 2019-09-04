OnePlus is expected to make a big product announcement later this month, which is likely to be focussed around the OnePlus TV. However, there are also rumours that the company could announce the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T alongside the TV, and naturally, the leaks and information mill has gone into overdrive. A new leak, this time for a protective case for the OnePlus 7T, give more credence to the rumour that the smartphone will come with a triple-camera setup in a circular camera module.

A new post by Slashleaks shows digital renders of a new protective case for the OnePlus 7T. The bumper case appears to have a transparent back showing the OnePlus logos, along with a circular protective module around the rumoured triple-camera setup at the rear. The module is itself visible in the render, showing the three camera sensors lined up horizontally, with the flash right below.

This is in contrast to the OnePlus 7, which the OnePlus 7T will be replacing. The current smartphone has a dual-camera setup at the rear, and the newer device will be giving buyers of the more affordable flagship a big upgrade in camera capabilities. The OnePlus 7 Pro already has a triple-camera setup, so the OnePlus 7T Pro is also likely to have a similar camera module.

The leak also shows a hint of the notch for the front camera, which is in line with earlier rumours that the OnePlus 7T will continue to have a notched display. However, there are various other upgrades expected for the OnePlus 7T apart from the camera, which we've covered here.