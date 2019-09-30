OnePlus 7T is the company's bi-annual refresh, sitting between the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. It recently launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 37,999 and brings with it some notable improvements compared to the OnePlus 7, the biggest being the cameras. Now, a new report tips some of the new features headed for the OnePlus 7T's camera app, which includes the ability to record slow-motion video at up to 960fps and record 4K videos using the wide-angle camera. OnePlus has seemingly confirmed the arrival of these feature but hasn't specified when the update will roll out.

XDA Developers reported this news, after receiving a confirmation from OnePlus. Most recent OnePlus smartphones support 480fps slow-motion video at 720p resolution but the new update should allow the OnePlus 7T to shoot even slower videos. However, the report states that sensors on the OnePlus 7T (Review) can't store 960 frames per second, so the phone will most likely use some kind of motion interpolation technique. It shouldn't really matter how it is achieved, as long as the video quality is as good what Samsung delivers. 960fps video recording isn't anything new, as we've seen this in many phones recently, not to mention even on phones such as the Sony Xperia XZ Premium a few years back.

The other big update coming to the OnePlus 7T camera is the ability to record 4K video at 30fps using the wide-angle camera. At the moment, the phone can record videos using the wide-angle camera but only up to 1080p resolution. This should allow you to get better quality video using the wide-angle camera.