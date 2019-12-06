Technology News
OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro Get Discounts in India Under 6th Global Anniversary Celebration Sale

OnePlus 7T price in India has been discounted to as low as Rs. 34,999, while OnePlus 7 Pro has been carries an initial discounted price of Rs. 39,999.

6 December 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro is available with a discounted starting price of Rs. 39,999

  • OnePlus 7T price has been discounted to Rs. 34,999
  • OnePlus 7 Pro is available with an instant discount worth Rs. 2,000
  • OnePlus sale applies to Amazon, OnePlus online store, and offline stores

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro have received discounts in India as OnePlus celebrates its sixth anniversary globally. The new discounts brings down the price of the OnePlus 7T to as low as Rs. 34,999. Similarly, the OnePlus 7 Pro have also got discounted prices under the latest sale that is live until Tuesday, December 17. OnePlus is also offering instant discounts of Rs. 1,500, Rs. 2,000, and Rs. 3,000 on purchase of the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro, respectively. Customers purchasing the OnePlus phones through Amazon, OnePlus online store, and OnePlus experience stores in the country are also entitled to avail no-cost EMI options up to six months.

OnePlus 7T price in India, sale offers

Under the sixth global anniversary sale, the OnePlus 7T price in India has been discounted to Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. This shows a Rs. 3,000 worth of discount over the launch price of the latest OnePlus smartphone. Likewise, the OnePlus 7T 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is available at a discounted price of Rs. 37,999, down from the original price of Rs. 39,999. Customers can also avail a Rs. 1,500 instant discount using an HDFC Bank card.

OnePlus 7T Review

OnePlus 7 Pro price in India, sale offers

Similar to the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7 Pro price in India has been slashed to Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. This was launched earlier this year at Rs. 52,999. The OnePlus 7 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has also received a discount and is available at Rs. 39,999 under the latest sale. Further, there is an instant discount worth Rs. 2,000 on transactions made through HDFC Bank credit or debit card.

OnePlus 7 Pro Review

OnePlus 7T Pro price in India, sale offers

Customers choosing the OnePlus 7T Pro can avail an instant discount worth Rs. 3,000. OnePlus is additionally offering an additional cashback of up to Rs. 2,000 for customers exchanging their old OnePlus devices in lieu of any OnePlus 7-series model. Furthermore, there are no-cost EMI options up to six months.

OnePlus smartphone Original Price (Rs.) Discounted Price (Rs.)
OnePlus 7T 8+128GB 37,999 34,999
OnePlus 7T 8+256GB 39,999 37,999
OnePlus 7 Pro 6+128GB 48,999 39,999
OnePlus 7 Pro 8+256GB 52,999 42,999
OnePlus 7 Pro 12+256GB 57,999 53,999

 

To recall, OnePlus recently concluded its five-year celebration sale that was designed in commemoration of the company's fifth anniversary in India. The Shenzhen-based company started its operations back in December 2013, while it entered India in December 2014.

