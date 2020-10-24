OnePlus 7 series and OnePlus 7T are getting another OxygenOS update in October that majorly fixes some bugs and keeps the same September security patch. The OnePlus 7 series includes the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro while the OnePlus 7T series includes, you guessed it, the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro. The OnePlus 7 series and the OnePlus 7T get update version 10.3.6 with pretty much the same changelog as the previous update for the Indian variant, and slight changes for the EU variant. There is no information for the same update for the OnePlus 7T Pro.

As per the OnePlus 7 series and OnePlus 7T forum posts (7 series, 7T), the OxygenOS update comes with version 10.3.6 for the Indian variant and version 10.0.9 for European variants. For the OnePlus 7 series, there is no change in this update compared to the previous update for the Indian variant. It includes the new user assistance feature, optimised power consumption, fix for flashback issue, and system stability improvements.

However, as noted by XDA Developers, the EU variant of the phone gets a couple of additional fixes. These include the fix for alarm clock not ringing in certain scenarios and instability with Messages in special cases.

For the OnePlus 7T, the aforementioned changes over the last update are present for the Indian variant as well. Update version 10.3.6 brings the alarm clock and Messages fix for the OnePlus 7T as well. The previous update for the OnePlus 7T, version 10.3.5, had the same changelog as the OnePlus 7 series.

It should be noted that OnePlus has not updated the security patch for the OnePlus 7 series or the OnePlus 7T with these latest updates, which still carry the September security patch. We have reached out to the company to get clarification on the reasons for the rollout of two virtually identical updates in the same month.

