OnePlus 7 will go on sale for the first time in India today at 12pm (noon). Although OnePlus had launched the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro at the same event last month, the OnePlus 7 has taken quite a few days to reach Indian shores. According to OnePlus, the OnePlus 7 will be sold via Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus exclusive offline stores. OnePlus 7 features a 6.41-inch screen with a waterdrop-style notch, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, and a dual rear camera setup.

OnePlus 7 price in India, sale time, offers

OnePlus 7 price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The 8GB + 256GB variant of the phone has been priced at Rs. 37,999. The company says it will be selling the 6GB RAM version in just one colour - Mirror Grey - whereas the 8GB RAM version will be offered in Mirror Grey and Red colour variants. The Red colour is exclusive to India and China markets.

As we mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 7 sale will start at 12pm (noon) today and the phone will be available for purchase via Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus exclusive offline retail stores. The company will be expanding the availability of OnePlus 7 to all partner retail outlets on June 14. The pre-bookings at these third-party retail outlets, however, open on June 7.

In terms of the sale offers, on Amazon, OnePlus 7 buyers will get up to Rs. 2,000 discount if they use SBI debit or credit card to make the purchase. Additionally, the OnePlus 7 will have the option to go for no-cost EMIs. The OnePlus 7 buyers will also receive benefits worth Rs. 9300 from Reliance Jio and up to 70 percent guaranteed exchange price from Servify. Similar offers are expected when purchasing the phone from OnePlus.in and OnePlus exclusive offline stores, except for the SBI offer.

OnePlus 7 specifications

The OnePlus 7 runs Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS and features a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with the Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

In terms of the camera capabilities, OnePlus 7 features a dual rear camera setup, which houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera onboard as well.

Among other specifications, you will get a 3,700mAh battery with 20W fast charging, in-display fingerprint sensor, and the usual set of connectivity options.