OnePlus 7 Set to Go on Sale in India Starting June 4

OnePlus 7 packs a dual rear camera setup and sports a waterdrop-style notch.

Updated: 29 May 2019 14:27 IST
OnePlus 7 will be sold via Amazon India, OnePlus Online Store, and offline retailers

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 will go on sale in India on June 4
  • It is priced in India starting at Rs. 32,999
  • The phone comes in Mirror Grey and Red colour options

OnePlus 7 Pro was launched in India earlier this month, and it went on sale soon after. Now, two weeks after the global debut of the OnePlus 7, the company has revealed the exact sale date for the smartphone. The OnePlus 7 will be available for purchase starting June 4 in the country, and Amazon.in and OnePlus Online Store have already started taking registrations of interest. The most obvious difference between the two phones is that the OnePlus 7 Pro sports a more appealing fullscreen design, whereas OnePlus 7 sports a waterdrop-style notch. The OnePlus 7 also has a dual camera setup at the back, whereas the Pro variant brings a triple rear camera setup on board.

Amazon India now has a dedicated page for the OnePlus 7 and has revealed the release date to be June 4. There is a ‘Notify Me' button that has also gone live as well. Similarly, OnePlus Online Store is also allowing consumers to get notified for the sale date. Launch offers include benefits worth Rs. 9,300 from Reliance Jio.

OnePlus 7 price in India

At launch, OnePlus had confirmed that the OnePlus 7 price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM variant will only be available in a Mirror Grey colour variant, while the 8GB RAM variant will be available in both Mirror Grey and Red colour variants. The Red colour variant has only been launched in India and China.

OnePlus 7 will be available for purchase via Amazon India, OnePlus Online Store, OnePlus exclusive offline stores, and several offline retailers including MyJio stores, Croma, and Reliance Digital Outlets.

OnePlus 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 7 runs OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie. It sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a pixel density of 402ppi, and support for sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with the Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The OnePlus 7 features a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor as its primary camera, with an f/1.7 aperture, 1.6-micron pixels (4-in-1), optical image stabilisation (OIS), electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and phase detection autofocus (PDAF). The secondary camera features a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels. The rear camera setup is accompanied by a dual-LED flash module.

The front camera of the OnePlus 7 bears the same 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor as the OnePlus 7 Pro, though it is fit within the waterdrop-shaped notch instead of in a pop-up camera mechanism. The selfie camera sensor has 1-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and EIS

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port that also doubles as the headphone port. It runs on a 3,700mAh battery, the same capacity as the OnePlus 6T, with the same 20W (5V/ 4A) fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
