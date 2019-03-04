OnePlus 7 Leaked Renders Tip Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Camera Setup

If OnePlus is to stick to tradition, the next-gen flagship from the Chinese giant is still months away from being official. The OnePlus 7 has been confirmed to sport a Snapdragon 855 processor, but it won't pack wireless charging yet. The phone has now been leaked in renders and it reveals the design of the OnePlus 7 from all angles. According to the leak, OnePlus 7 will adopt Vivo Nex style pop-up selfie camera design and a triple rear camera setup at the back.

OnLeaks and PriceBaba have shared the latest OnePlus 7 leak-based renders, and they suggest that the phone will sport an all-display front with no notch or top forehead. The OnePlus 7, instead, is seen to adopt a pop-up selfie camera setup, and the display has a slight chin at the bottom. At the back, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically, and a flash sitting beneath it. The back panel is glossy and reflective, seemingly made of glass.

The OnePlus 7 volume buttons sit on the left edge, the power and the toggle switch sits on the right edge. The speaker grille, the USB Type-C port, and the microphone are seen sitting on the bottom edge of the phone. The SIM tray ejects from the top edge, and there's no 3.5mm audio jack in sight.

Photo Credit: OnLeaks

The report states that the OnePlus 7 screen-to-body-ratio will be at 95 percent, and the display will measure at 6.5-inches. The dimensions are tipped to be at 162.6x76x8.8mm, and with the camera bump, the thickness goes up to 9.7mm.

As mentioned, the OnePlus 7 will be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor, but not support wireless charging. It will not support 5G, and instead, OnePlus will opt to launch a separate 5G device later this year.