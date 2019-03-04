Technology News

OnePlus 7 Leaked Renders Tip Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Camera Setup

, 04 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7 Leaked Renders Tip Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Camera Setup

Photo Credit: OnLeaks

OnePlus 7 renders leaked online

Highlights

  • OnePlus 7 has been leaked in renders, tipping design detais
  • It is seen to sport triple rear cameras, pop-up selfie sensors
  • The phone is seen to come with USB Type-C port, no 3.5mm jack

If OnePlus is to stick to tradition, the next-gen flagship from the Chinese giant is still months away from being official. The OnePlus 7 has been confirmed to sport a Snapdragon 855 processor, but it won't pack wireless charging yet. The phone has now been leaked in renders and it reveals the design of the OnePlus 7 from all angles. According to the leak, OnePlus 7 will adopt Vivo Nex style pop-up selfie camera design and a triple rear camera setup at the back.

OnLeaks and PriceBaba have shared the latest OnePlus 7 leak-based renders, and they suggest that the phone will sport an all-display front with no notch or top forehead. The OnePlus 7, instead, is seen to adopt a pop-up selfie camera setup, and the display has a slight chin at the bottom. At the back, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically, and a flash sitting beneath it. The back panel is glossy and reflective, seemingly made of glass.

The OnePlus 7 volume buttons sit on the left edge, the power and the toggle switch sits on the right edge. The speaker grille, the USB Type-C port, and the microphone are seen sitting on the bottom edge of the phone. The SIM tray ejects from the top edge, and there's no 3.5mm audio jack in sight.

oneplus7 main onleaks OnePlus 7

Photo Credit: OnLeaks

The report states that the OnePlus 7 screen-to-body-ratio will be at 95 percent, and the display will measure at 6.5-inches. The dimensions are tipped to be at 162.6x76x8.8mm, and with the camera bump, the thickness goes up to 9.7mm.

As mentioned, the OnePlus 7 will be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor, but not support wireless charging. It will not support 5G, and instead, OnePlus will opt to launch a separate 5G device later this year.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Price, OnePlus 7 Specifications, OnePlus 7 Renders
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Himalayas-Born Cyber Tycoon Climbs Into World's Richest Club
OnePlus 7 Leaked Renders Tip Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Camera Setup
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y2
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung M30 and A50, MWC 2019, and More News This Week
  2. Samsung Reportedly Offering Foldable Display Samples to Apple, Google
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 First Impressions
  4. Vivo V15 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC Launched
  5. Tata Sky Now Lets You Build Your A-La-Carte Channel Pack
  6. OnePlus 7 Leaked Renders Tip Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Camera Setup
  7. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A10 Debut in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Tonight
  9. Microsoft Discontinuing Microsoft Band Apps, Services
  10. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.