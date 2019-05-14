OnePlus 7 Series: What to Expect - Price, Specifications, Features

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are being teased since a month now, and the company is finally ready to launch the phones at a global event slated for today. The two phones will heavily compete with flagships from Samsung, Apple, Huawei, and the likes. They will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor, sport an in-display fingerprint scanner, feature better cameras, and improved batteries. More importantly, the two phones should be aggressively priced, giving users full value for money.

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro launch event will begin at 8:15pm IST in India (Bengaluru), 11am EDT in the US (New York), and 4pm BST in the UK (London). The launch event will be live streamed, and the phones' pricing and availability will be announced at the event. The OnePlus 7 series will be made available on Amazon India, OnePlus.in, Croma, Reliance Stores, and more.

OnePlus 7 Pro pre-bookings have already started through Amazon.in, Reliance, and Croma stores, and users have to pay Rs. 1,000 (Rs. 2,000 at Reliance and Croma) to pre-book the phone. The company is offering one-time free screen replacement worth Rs. 15,000 for pre-booking customers, while all customers get benefits worth Rs. 9,300 from Reliance Jio. The Jio benefits will go live on May 19, which may be around the release date of the smartphones themselves.

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 price in India (expected)

Previous leaks indicate that the high-end OnePlus 7 Pro is tipped to come to India with a starting price of Rs. 49,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, while its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is said to carry a price tag of Rs. 52,999. Furthermore, the top-of-the-line OnePlus 7 Pro model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is said to be available in the country at Rs. 57,999. The 6GB RAM variant is expected to only be available in Mirror Grey colour option at launch, while the 12GB variant will only be available in Nebula Blue colour option. The OnePlus 7 Pro 8GB RAM option will be made available in all three colours – Nebula Blue, Mirror Grey, and Almond.

As for the OnePlus 7, the starting price of phone is likely to range from Rs. 37,000 to Rs. 39,500. The exact RAM + storage options price breakup haven't been leaked yet.

In Europe, the OnePlus 7 Pro will be priced starting at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 54,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 58,600) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and EUR 819 (roughly Rs. 64,100) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications (expected)

Entire specifications sheet of the OnePlus 7 Pro has been leaked ahead of launch leaving very little to the imagination. According to the leak, the phone runs on OxygenOS based on Android Pie, and features a 6.67-inch (1440x3120 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 516ppi pixel density, and 90Hz maximum refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor (1 x Cortex-A76 core @ 2.84GHz, 3 x Cortex-A76 cores @ 2.42GHz, and 4 x Cortex-A55 cores @ 1.8GHz), paired with Adreno 640 GPU. There's no microSD card slot available on the phone for further memory expansion.

Coming to the optics, the leak suggests that the OnePlus 7 Pro will sport a triple camera setup at the back, with one 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture, and OIS. There's a secondary 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 117 degree field of view, and a last 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 78mm focal length, and 3x optical zoom. The back cameras support dual-LED flash, phase detection autofocus (PDAF), laser autofocus (LAF), and continuous autofocus (CAF).

Up front, it will sport a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 pop-up camera with f/2.0 aperture, EIS, and 1080p video recording support at 30fps. The OnePlus 7 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30 (5V/6A).Sensors on board include accelerometer, gyroscope, in-display fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, gesture sensor, brightness sensor, and compass. The dimensions measure at 162.6x75.9x8.8mm, and the phone weighs 210 grams. Readers are asked to take the leaked specifications with a pinch of salt, as we have no way of identifying their authenticity.

OnePlus 7 specifications (expected)

Unlike the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7 is rumoured to have a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display and come with a dual rear camera setup. This could have a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.



The OnePlus 7 should come in two variants, with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. The phone is also rumoured to include a 3,700mAh battery along with 20W charging support. It will miss out on some bells and whistles like 30W Warp Charge, and the 90Hz display that will make their way to its Pro sibling only.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro design (expected)

Renders of both the phones have leaked so far, and the biggest difference between the two phones is the pop-up selfie camera on the Pro variant, the cameras at the back, and some key specifications disparities as well.

The OnePlus 7 is seen to sport a waterdrop-style notch, similar to the OnePlus 6T. The back of the phone sports a dual rear camera setup aligned vertically. The vanilla variant will also sport a fingerprint sensor underneath the display. Both the phones should support USB Type-C port as well, and lack support for 3.5mm audio jack.

The OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, is seen to sport a bezel-less and notch-less display with a pop-up selfie camera jutting out of the top edge in most of its recent renders. There's a triple rear camera at the back aligned vertically, and the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

OnePlus 7 Pro features (confirmed + expected)

OnePlus 7 Pro has been confirmed to sport a HDR10+ display with an A+ rating from DisplayMate, and include UFS 3.0 storage to offer faster sequential read-write speeds, quicker app launch time, shorter game loading interval, and faster boot. The company has also confirmed the presence of triple rear cameras on the OnePlus 7 Pro, an ultra wide-angle lens, as well as 3x optical zoom.

OnePlus recently revealed that it has acted on the grievances of users unhappy with the vibration motor on older OnePlus smartphones, and has decided to equip the OnePlus 7 Pro with a new vibration motor that is twice as strong than the one on the OnePlus 6T. OnePlus 7 Pro users will also be able to tweak the vibration output and choose between three levels of vibration intensity for incoming notifications. Moreover, users will also the option to change the vibration pattern to their liking.

As per a recent leak, the OnePlus 7 Pro will come equipped with stereo speakers. It is, however, not clear whether the phone will feature mono-speaker or dual stereo speaker hardware. The company has also confirmed both smartphones will have some amount of water resistance, but do not have IP ratings.