OnePlus is reportedly fixing one major issue that has irked even its most loyal fans over the years in the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone. According to a report, OnePlus 7 Pro will be housing a better and more powerful vibration motor, in an effort to appease its fans, who have been so annoyed with vibration engines in the previous generation OnePlus smartphones that they had to take to Reddit to petition the company over the issue.

CNET is reporting that OnePlus has listened to the user feedback and the vibration engine present in the OnePlus 7 Pro is 200 percent more powerful than the one in previous generation phones.

“We are constantly listening to feedback from the community on what features and characteristics they would like to see implemented on OnePlus phones,” OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau told the publication. “Their feedback helps us focus on certain features.”

According to CNET, OnePlus claims that it had to rethink the design of the OnePlus 7 Pro to make sure the new motor doesn't increase the thickness of the phone and the haptic feedback was felt across the device.

The company also told the publication that OnePlus 7 Pro buyers will be able to control the vibration setting from light, medium, and strong intensity options for both calls and notifications. Further, the consumers will get the option to change the vibration pattern and they will also be able to “tune the vibration” in the keyboard when typing.

These are just some of the tweaks that OnePlus 7 Pro is making over the previous OnePlus phones. It is also believed to be housing a pop-up selfie camera with a fullscreen design, a first for OnePlus phones. Additionally, it will support some level of water-resistance, but it won't carry an IP rating for water or dust resistance.

It remains unclear if OnePlus 7, which is debuting alongside the OnePlus 7 Pro, will also be getting the new vibration engine or its buyers will be stuck with the old and feeble motor.

To recall, OnePlus is hosting simultaneous press events on May 14 in Bengaluru, London, and New York to announce the two phones.